Man suffers ‘puncture mark’ injuries after being bitten by off-lead dog at football ground

The man was bitten by a dog at the Newmarket Town Football Club ground at Cricket Field Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has suffered “puncture mark” injuries on one of his legs after being bitten by an off-lead dog at a football ground near Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are trying to locate the dog’s owner following the incident at the Newmarket Town Football Club ground on Saturday, September 26.

The man, in his 30s, was walking along the field at Cricket Field Road at around 5.45pm when a small dark-coloured dog ran over and bit him on the leg.

You may also want to watch:

The dog was off the lead at the time and no owner appeared to be nearby.

PC Rebecca Neville said: “This was a scary experience for the victim who was alone but thankfully managed to walk to a friend’s house nearby.

“I would like to appeal for witnesses, or the person who owns the dog, to get in touch so we can try to prevent this from happening again.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/65578/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.