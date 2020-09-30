Advanced search

Man suffers ‘puncture mark’ injuries after being bitten by off-lead dog at football ground

PUBLISHED: 16:36 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 30 September 2020

The man was bitten by a dog at the Newmarket Town Football Club ground at Cricket Field Road. Picture: Google Maps

The man was bitten by a dog at the Newmarket Town Football Club ground at Cricket Field Road. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has suffered “puncture mark” injuries on one of his legs after being bitten by an off-lead dog at a football ground near Ely.

Police are trying to locate the dog’s owner following the incident at the Newmarket Town Football Club ground on Saturday, September 26.

The man, in his 30s, was walking along the field at Cricket Field Road at around 5.45pm when a small dark-coloured dog ran over and bit him on the leg.

You may also want to watch:

The dog was off the lead at the time and no owner appeared to be nearby.

PC Rebecca Neville said: “This was a scary experience for the victim who was alone but thankfully managed to walk to a friend’s house nearby.

“I would like to appeal for witnesses, or the person who owns the dog, to get in touch so we can try to prevent this from happening again.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/65578/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

New taskforce of seven will review two million indecent images and videos of children for Cambridgeshire internet watchdog

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), based outside of Cambridge, is busy recruiting a new taskforce to grade and ‘hash’ two million indecent images and videos of children.

Man suffers ‘puncture mark’ injuries after being bitten by off-lead dog at football ground

The man was bitten by a dog at the Newmarket Town Football Club ground at Cricket Field Road. Picture: Google Maps

Prolific thief, 38, handed prison sentence and ordered to pay back ill-gotten gains

Prolific thief Benjamin Hendy has been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison and ordered to pay �3,645 in compensation. Picture: Cambs Cops/Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Thirteen allegations of sexual misconduct reported to police at troubled ambulance trust

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust could be placed into special measures after a damning report from the CQC. Picture: EEAST

Bookshop building transformed as Sushi & Salad aims to offer ‘something a little bit different’

Work is currently ongoing to transform the Burrow's Bookshop building in High Street Passage, Ely, into a new intimate restaurant called Sushi & Salad. Picture: WILLIAM HUNT