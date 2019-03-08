Hard-working 1094 City of Ely Squadron air cadet Rory Donoghue scoops gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

A hard-working air cadet scooped all three Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of the 1094 City of Ely Squadron completed the set and achieved bronze, silver and gold; he collected his first when he was just 14.

The 17-year-old flight cadet is the third senior in the squad to scoop all three DofE awards which are split into five different sections.

Each award is separated into skills and interests, physical achievement, voluntary work, expeditions and a residential project.

Flight sergeant Donoghue said "The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme is a very personal achievement for me.

"It can't be done without the help, support, training and supervision of all the adult instructors that have given so freely of their time over the past four years.

"Especially our wing Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme officer, Flight Lieutenant Steve Johnson who has inspired and helped so many of us achieve such remarkable personal goals"

For his skills and interest section, Rory chose aeronautics achieving his master cadet classification.

Rory took this one step further though adding parachuting and the pursuit of his free fall licence.

His two 50-mile four-day wild country expeditions took place in the Peak District and Lake District.

For his voluntary work Rory spent one evening every week on "guerrilla gardening" community projects and weekly fitness circuit training fitness sessions.

Adventurous sports are a passion for the flight sergeant and for his residential project he spent a week snowboarding and skiing with ex-Royal Marine instructors and a dozen young people in Glenshee, Scotland.

Rory's award is Ely's third gold this summer, along with sergeants Joe Harris and Abigail Stubbs, and they expect a fourth for sergeant Emily Pieters.

All four will be off to Buckingham Palace in the summer to receive their certificates along with their proud parents.

A spokesman said: "Well done all and congratulations on all your hard work and determination. It is time to get the needle and thread out and sew on that gold badge, flight dergeant."

Ely air cadets adopt three main principles that included the promotion and encouragement of young people who show a practical interest in aviation and the RAF.

It offers training that they promise will be useful in both the services and in civil life.