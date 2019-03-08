Advanced search

Hard-working 1094 City of Ely Squadron air cadet Rory Donoghue scoops gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

PUBLISHED: 12:37 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 October 2019

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

A hard-working air cadet scooped all three Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely SquadronYoung Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of the 1094 City of Ely Squadron completed the set and achieved bronze, silver and gold; he collected his first when he was just 14.

The 17-year-old flight cadet is the third senior in the squad to scoop all three DofE awards which are split into five different sections.

Each award is separated into skills and interests, physical achievement, voluntary work, expeditions and a residential project.

Flight sergeant Donoghue said "The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme is a very personal achievement for me.

"It can't be done without the help, support, training and supervision of all the adult instructors that have given so freely of their time over the past four years.

"Especially our wing Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme officer, Flight Lieutenant Steve Johnson who has inspired and helped so many of us achieve such remarkable personal goals"

For his skills and interest section, Rory chose aeronautics achieving his master cadet classification.

Rory took this one step further though adding parachuting and the pursuit of his free fall licence.

You may also want to watch:

His two 50-mile four-day wild country expeditions took place in the Peak District and Lake District.

For his voluntary work Rory spent one evening every week on "guerrilla gardening" community projects and weekly fitness circuit training fitness sessions.

Adventurous sports are a passion for the flight sergeant and for his residential project he spent a week snowboarding and skiing with ex-Royal Marine instructors and a dozen young people in Glenshee, Scotland.

Rory's award is Ely's third gold this summer, along with sergeants Joe Harris and Abigail Stubbs, and they expect a fourth for sergeant Emily Pieters.

All four will be off to Buckingham Palace in the summer to receive their certificates along with their proud parents.

A spokesman said: "Well done all and congratulations on all your hard work and determination. It is time to get the needle and thread out and sew on that gold badge, flight dergeant."

Ely air cadets adopt three main principles that included the promotion and encouragement of young people who show a practical interest in aviation and the RAF.

It offers training that they promise will be useful in both the services and in civil life.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

WIN: Watch our Facebook Live stream tomorrow to win a family ticket to see Dick Whittington at The Maltings

We have launched our competition to win tickets to this year's pantomime at The Maltings. Pictured is Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth who will star in the pantomime. Picture: Ben Jolley/ARCHANT

Hard-working 1094 City of Ely Squadron air cadet Rory Donoghue scoops gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

Young Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue (pictured) has achieved all three Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Picture: Supplied/1094 City of Ely Squadron

Caught on camera! Shoplifters target Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech – taking £500 worth of stock

CCTV images of the suspected thieves in Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech. Pictures: Supplied/CambsCops

Santa needs your help! Can you help Mr Claus deliver Christmas to this Cambridgeshire family in need?

Sammy Brooks (pictured) is trying to pull together donations to deliver Christmas to a family in need this festive season. Picture: Supplied/The Santa Claus/Andy Newbold

REVIEW: Out of this world performance from Brad Pitt in Ad Astra

Undated film still handout from Ad Astra. Pictured: Brad Pitt as Major Roy McBride. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Francois Duhamel. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists