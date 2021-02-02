News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Local government 'looks more Alice in Wonderland with each passing vote'

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:29 PM February 2, 2021   
Voice of the Fens

Voice of the Fens - Credit: Archant

East Cambs council leader Anna Bailey wonders why the pedestrian crossing at Lancaster Way was even discussed by the county council. Why indeed and there you have the growing challenge – some may call menace – of our multi layers of local government. 

CAPCA – the combined authority – is footing the bill, and East Cambs Council has thrown in some money but the (largely) redundant county council wanted their two pennorth worth.  

Oh, for the days of yore when there was simply a parish/town council, district council and county council. Now we have CAPCA on top of that, with oodles of power and devolved responsibilities to strut the political stage.  

And if that wasn’t enough bodies such as the Greater Cambridge Partnership operate on our border, not to mention a multiplicity of quangos and devolved posts such as police and crime commissioner.  

Cambridgeshire is in danger of being swamped and with town councillors now sitting on a district or the county council (not to mention a seat at Mayor Palmer’s table) it looks more Alice in Wonderland with each passing vote.  

You may also want to watch:

Voice of the Fens
Ely News
Littleport News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's worker 'abused and reduced to tears' after denying couple entry

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Obituary

Tributes paid to school matron who died from Covid-19

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire Highways

People power brings about changes to £800,000 roundabout scheme

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Major operation to rescue driver who ignored flood warning sign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus