A Cambridgeshire shop owner photographed ‘dodgy drugs deals’ in his carpark amid the ongoing wide-spread coronavirus pandemic.

Piers Smart of Scampers Natural Pet Store snapped two cars next to each other outside his Soham business on Tuesday, March 24.

He said: “Keep your eye out for these two vehicles doing dodgy drugs deals in Scampers car park.

“They soon scarpered when the saw me taking photos of them.”

Sending the photos to the police via social media, officers responded on Twitter and reminded everyone to report suspicious activity on their website.

A spokesman said: “Reports of suspicious activity can’t be submitted via social media.

“To report this, please use our online reporting form in the first instance at http://cambs.police.uk/report - thank you.”

