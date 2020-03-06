Advanced search

Docky Hut Café re-opens at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve following expansion of kitchen and seating areas

PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 06 March 2020

The Docky Hut Café has re-opened at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve.

Archant

The Docky Hut Café at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve has re-opened following expansion of the kitchen and seating areas.

Re-launched on Tuesday, March 3, the café has been given a new lease of life and a new image with a new wall mural and lighting upgrades.

A spokesman said: "Having listened to feedback from visitors, a plan was created to develop and extend the existing café building.

"Creating a more spacious and inviting seating area, with a larger kitchen equipped to produce a broader range of food."

The café was originally opened in 2003, in a building that started life as a tractor shed.

"So that the spirit of the building was not lost, it was important that the design for the project was sympathetic to the unique, historic, fen environment," the spokesman added.

Old pantiles re-used to help blend the old with the new, and materials were chosen to be sensitive to the existing building.   

Sarah Smith, general manager, said: "The completion of the Docky Hut Café project will greatly improve our visitors' experience.

"Providing a relaxing space to enjoy a wider selection of delicious seasonal recipes inspired by Wicken Fen Nature Reserve and its beautiful natural environment."

