Learn your family history at Ely Library workshop
PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 June 2019
Archant
Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29).
Are you thinking of taking a genealogy DNA test? Taken one but unsure what the results mean for you?
Try the local library's exciting workshop with genetic genealogist Dr Maurice Gleeson.
The morning session, from 10-11.30am, explores what to consider before buying a DNA test.
The second session, from 11.50am to 1.20pm, offers help interpreting test results.
Entry costs £10 per session or £15 to attend both sessions.
Please bring your own laptop or device. The event is supported by Cambridgeshire Family History Society.