Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Learn your family history at Ely Library workshop

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 June 2019

Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29).

Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29).

Archant

Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29).

Are you thinking of taking a genealogy DNA test? Taken one but unsure what the results mean for you?

Try the local library's exciting workshop with genetic genealogist Dr Maurice Gleeson.

You may also want to watch:

The morning session, from 10-11.30am, explores what to consider before buying a DNA test.

The second session, from 11.50am to 1.20pm, offers help interpreting test results.

Entry costs £10 per session or £15 to attend both sessions.

Please bring your own laptop or device. The event is supported by Cambridgeshire Family History Society.

Most Read

“I have killed my wife”: Listen to chilling 999 call from man who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Thieves steal £200 of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve café after smashing through rear window with a rock

Thieves stole £200 worth of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve's Docky Hut Café after smashing through the rear window with a rock. Picture: WICKEN FEN NATURE RESERVE.

Ely Runners go from strength to strength with popular beginners’ course

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

Most Read

“I have killed my wife”: Listen to chilling 999 call from man who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Thieves steal £200 of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve café after smashing through rear window with a rock

Thieves stole £200 worth of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve's Docky Hut Café after smashing through the rear window with a rock. Picture: WICKEN FEN NATURE RESERVE.

Ely Runners go from strength to strength with popular beginners’ course

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Learn your family history at Ely Library workshop

Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29).

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely Runners go from strength to strength with popular beginners’ course

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Thieves steal £200 of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve café after smashing through rear window with a rock

Thieves stole £200 worth of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve's Docky Hut Café after smashing through the rear window with a rock. Picture: WICKEN FEN NATURE RESERVE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists