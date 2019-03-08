Learn your family history at Ely Library workshop

Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29). Archant

Ely Library is hosting a DNA family history workshop this Saturday (June 29).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Are you thinking of taking a genealogy DNA test? Taken one but unsure what the results mean for you?

Try the local library's exciting workshop with genetic genealogist Dr Maurice Gleeson.

You may also want to watch:

The morning session, from 10-11.30am, explores what to consider before buying a DNA test.

The second session, from 11.50am to 1.20pm, offers help interpreting test results.

Entry costs £10 per session or £15 to attend both sessions.

Please bring your own laptop or device. The event is supported by Cambridgeshire Family History Society.