DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC. Archant

An episode of a popular renovation show which transformed the home of a Mildenhall family following a brutal attack will be aired this Thursday (January 17).

Nick Knowles and BBC’s DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited the home of Simon Dobbin in November 2017 to help make improvements to the Mildenhall father’s home.

Football fan Mr Dobbin was set-upon by around 25 men after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend FC in March 2015. He was left fighting for his life in intensive care after a massive stroke and bleed on the brain.

Following months in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Mr Dobbin returned home but the vicious attack left him brain damaged, paralysed, unable to walk or talk and needing round-the-clock care.

His home was unfit for purpose, inhibiting Mr Dobbin’s rehabilitation and a massive strain on the family’s life.

An appeal was made for local tradesmen to come forward and more than 100 took part in the renovation, which took place from November 14-23 in 2017.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

The episode featuring Mr Dobbin will be shown on BBC One at 8pm.

Speaking to the EADT in November 2017, Nicole Dobbin, Mr Dobbin’s wife and full-time carer, said: “It feels incredibly amazing that a community and outsiders have come together to help make our home meets Simon’s needs.

“We are truly thankful to each and everyone, and are so happy that DIY SOS are on board, such a fantastic crew who are dedicated to making life for us so much more bearable.”

She added: “The changes that will be made to the house will improve not only Simon’s life, but ours as a family.”

The group of 13 men convicted for the attack were jailed for more than 42 years in total at Basildon Crown Court in July 2017.

Speaking on the day of the group’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “On March 21, 2015, the individuals convicted today acted together as a pack of animals.

“Within minutes a thoroughly decent man was left with a devastating brain injury.”