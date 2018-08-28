Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

PUBLISHED: 09:48 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 14 January 2019

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

Archant

An episode of a popular renovation show which transformed the home of a Mildenhall family following a brutal attack will be aired this Thursday (January 17).

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

Nick Knowles and BBC’s DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited the home of Simon Dobbin in November 2017 to help make improvements to the Mildenhall father’s home.

Football fan Mr Dobbin was set-upon by around 25 men after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend FC in March 2015. He was left fighting for his life in intensive care after a massive stroke and bleed on the brain.

Following months in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Mr Dobbin returned home but the vicious attack left him brain damaged, paralysed, unable to walk or talk and needing round-the-clock care.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

His home was unfit for purpose, inhibiting Mr Dobbin’s rehabilitation and a massive strain on the family’s life.

An appeal was made for local tradesmen to come forward and more than 100 took part in the renovation, which took place from November 14-23 in 2017.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

The episode featuring Mr Dobbin will be shown on BBC One at 8pm.

Speaking to the EADT in November 2017, Nicole Dobbin, Mr Dobbin’s wife and full-time carer, said: “It feels incredibly amazing that a community and outsiders have come together to help make our home meets Simon’s needs.

“We are truly thankful to each and everyone, and are so happy that DIY SOS are on board, such a fantastic crew who are dedicated to making life for us so much more bearable.”

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

She added: “The changes that will be made to the house will improve not only Simon’s life, but ours as a family.”

The group of 13 men convicted for the attack were jailed for more than 42 years in total at Basildon Crown Court in July 2017.

Speaking on the day of the group’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “On March 21, 2015, the individuals convicted today acted together as a pack of animals.

“Within minutes a thoroughly decent man was left with a devastating brain injury.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Closure threat to Wisbech school - students face daily 80 mile round trip to St Neots

Pupils form the Unity Academy in Wisbech on a recent school outing to Sandringham woods. The school may be closed by the end of the year and pupils sent in taxis instead to St Neots.

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Happy birthday! Mary celebrates her 100th birthday with four generations of her family in Ely

Mary Pedley celebrated her 100th birthday on January 11. Photo: Rob Morris

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham. Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

School Sport: Rugby call-up for King’s Ely student Stiff

King's Ely sixth-form student Tom Stiff has been picked for the Lambs under-18 Midlands squad

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely health ‘superhub’ form group to contribute to plans

Superhub at Princess of Wales in Ely is looking to form a group of supporters. Picture: ARCHANT.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

School Sport: Rugby call-up for King’s Ely student Stiff

King's Ely sixth-form student Tom Stiff has been picked for the Lambs under-18 Midlands squad

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Young Cambridgeshire residents receive Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at special ceremony

Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell presenting young people with Duke of Edinburgh certificates of commendation at a ceremony held at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5. Picture: CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists