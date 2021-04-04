Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point
- Credit: © Terry Harris
Residents living near the river - but not on the river- found their way blocked today when they tried to see the Boat Race.
Some crossed the road to clamber up a bank to see the Boat Race at the Littleport finish end but were prevented from doing so.
Police at one stage stopped a group trying to see get close to the water.
However they didn't stop one inventive group from rigging up their own vantage point on a van.
And they didn't prevent them cheering on the Cambridge crew to victory in both the women's and men's races.
The race was held 'behind closed doors' because of lockdown rules.
In a normal year crowds of up to 250,000 would see the Boat Race. This year, with the decision to switch it to Ely, all spectators were prohibited from attending.
The race was watched by millions on BBC across the world.
In Littleport only a handful of those lucky enough to live alongside the river or enthusiastic enough to put together a DIY viewing platform got to see it live.