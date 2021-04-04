Published: 5:20 PM April 4, 2021

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to watch boat race. Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Residents living near the river - but not on the river- found their way blocked today when they tried to see the Boat Race.

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to watch boat race. Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Some crossed the road to clamber up a bank to see the Boat Race at the Littleport finish end but were prevented from doing so.

Police at one stage stopped a group trying to see get close to the water.

However they didn't stop one inventive group from rigging up their own vantage point on a van.

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to watch boat race. Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

And they didn't prevent them cheering on the Cambridge crew to victory in both the women's and men's races.

You may also want to watch:

The race was held 'behind closed doors' because of lockdown rules.

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to watch boat race. Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

In a normal year crowds of up to 250,000 would see the Boat Race. This year, with the decision to switch it to Ely, all spectators were prohibited from attending.

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The race was watched by millions on BBC across the world.

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to watch boat race. Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

In Littleport only a handful of those lucky enough to live alongside the river or enthusiastic enough to put together a DIY viewing platform got to see it live.