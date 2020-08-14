Car drivers using business park for weekend ‘meet-ups’ banned after police impose three day dispersal order

Elean Business Park, Sutton, with the red lines showing the area covered by a dispersal order authorised by Cambridgeshire police to prevent cars meeting up there over the weekend. Archant

A dispersal order is in place at a business park in East Cambridgeshire this weekend to halt a recurrence of last weekend when they received 101 calls about cars meeting there.

Police say that the measure has been taken by the local neighbourhood policing team in response to information about car meet ups and anti-social driving.

The order is in effect from 7pm today ( August 14) until 6am on Sunday (August 16) and covers Elean Business Park in Sutton.

Special Sergeant Tom Howard from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team said: “We’ve received increased reports of excessive noise, car meets and anti-social driving in the area.

“Not only does this activity cause distress to residents and disruption to local businesses but it is incredibly dangerous.

“The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour to leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.”

The order has been granted under section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, crime and Policing Act 2014.

It allows for police community support officers and police to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. “Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest,” said a police spokesman.

Last Saturday police turned up at the park following calls to 101 about noise from cars meeting there.

Local residents say about 12 cars were involved, although no offences were being committed when police arrived.

Cll Lorna Dupre told residents on her village Facebook page that she was “continuing to press the district, county council and the police to identify action that can be taken.

Cllr Mark Inskip said that the roads beyond the roundabout at Sutton are on private land and it was a problem getting the landowner to take action.

He said that the district council has been in touch on many occasions with the company’s agent to try and get action “eventually taking out a Community Protection Notice (CPN) after which there was some action list year”.