Advanced search

Car drivers using business park for weekend ‘meet-ups’ banned after police impose three day dispersal order

PUBLISHED: 10:31 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 14 August 2020

Elean Business Park, Sutton, with the red lines showing the area covered by a dispersal order authorised by Cambridgeshire police to prevent cars meeting up there over the weekend.

Elean Business Park, Sutton, with the red lines showing the area covered by a dispersal order authorised by Cambridgeshire police to prevent cars meeting up there over the weekend.

Archant

A dispersal order is in place at a business park in East Cambridgeshire this weekend to halt a recurrence of last weekend when they received 101 calls about cars meeting there.

Police say that the measure has been taken by the local neighbourhood policing team in response to information about car meet ups and anti-social driving.

The order is in effect from 7pm today ( August 14) until 6am on Sunday (August 16) and covers Elean Business Park in Sutton.

Special Sergeant Tom Howard from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team said: “We’ve received increased reports of excessive noise, car meets and anti-social driving in the area.

“Not only does this activity cause distress to residents and disruption to local businesses but it is incredibly dangerous.

“The dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour to leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.”

The order has been granted under section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, crime and Policing Act 2014.

It allows for police community support officers and police to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. “Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest,” said a police spokesman.

Last Saturday police turned up at the park following calls to 101 about noise from cars meeting there.

Local residents say about 12 cars were involved, although no offences were being committed when police arrived.

Cll Lorna Dupre told residents on her village Facebook page that she was “continuing to press the district, county council and the police to identify action that can be taken.

Cllr Mark Inskip said that the roads beyond the roundabout at Sutton are on private land and it was a problem getting the landowner to take action.

He said that the district council has been in touch on many occasions with the company’s agent to try and get action “eventually taking out a Community Protection Notice (CPN) after which there was some action list year”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Boys, 14 and 17, charged with criminal damage

Two boys - aged 14 and 17 - have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage that happened in Mill Drove Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Two prisoners on the run were both jailed for their involvement in separate organised crime gangs that netted huge sums of money

Custody photos of Charlie Oakley (right) and Timothy Stone-Parker. Both men are on the run after escaping from separate prisons.

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Drive-in cinema coming to Ely - and guests are encouraged to dress like their favourite film characters

Ely will host its first drive-in cinema event at Lancaster Way Business Park on Saturday September 12. The Hunger Games, Grease and Moana are the films that will be shown on the day. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

Most Read

Boys, 14 and 17, charged with criminal damage

Two boys - aged 14 and 17 - have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage that happened in Mill Drove Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Two prisoners on the run were both jailed for their involvement in separate organised crime gangs that netted huge sums of money

Custody photos of Charlie Oakley (right) and Timothy Stone-Parker. Both men are on the run after escaping from separate prisons.

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Drive-in cinema coming to Ely - and guests are encouraged to dress like their favourite film characters

Ely will host its first drive-in cinema event at Lancaster Way Business Park on Saturday September 12. The Hunger Games, Grease and Moana are the films that will be shown on the day. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Car drivers using business park for weekend ‘meet-ups’ banned after police impose three day dispersal order

Elean Business Park, Sutton, with the red lines showing the area covered by a dispersal order authorised by Cambridgeshire police to prevent cars meeting up there over the weekend.

Police buy new sound monitoring equipment in bid to clamp down on loud vehicle exhausts

Cambridgeshire Police are clamping down on loud vehicle exhausts with new sound monitoring equipment. Picture: Cambs Cops

15 hoax calls from children calling 999 from the same Fen phone box within just one hour

Police received 15 hoax 999 calls made by children calling from the same phone box in Parson Drove (pictured) within the space of just one hour. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Dog left in van for 45 minutes during heatwave was found ‘sweating and in distress’ when police rescued him

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

King’s Ely students celebrate A-Level success

Almost half of all grades achieved by A-Level students at King’s Ely this year are A*s and As.