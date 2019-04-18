Advanced search

Disney tattoos by Ely studio to raise cash for Great Ormond Street Hospital this Easter Weekend

18 April, 2019 - 13:18
Some of the designs available at the Almost Angels Tattoo Family’s ‘Disney flash’ event on Saturday, April 20. Picture: FACEBOOK / ALMOST ANGELS

A tattoo studio in Ely is offering Disney designs to cartoon fans this Easter Weekend all in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Almost Angels Tattoo Family, based at Fore Hill in the city, has created dozens of sheets of pre-designed Disney artwork ahead of their fundraising charity day.

The idea came about from one of the studio's guest artists Richard Barclay. He spent most of his childhood in the care of the hospital and wanted to find a way of giving back.

Mr Barclay, who has his own tattoo studio in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, is one of many guests who work at the Almost Angels store.

Steve Tucker, manager, who will be one of five artists working on Saturday (April 20), said: “This event has been in the pipeline for a long time.

“The response from social media has been amazing. It has been like a light disco with all of our phones going off. We're all geared up and very excited.”

Richard has created his own unique Disney designs based around the Great Ormond Street Hospital logo especially for the charity day.

The East Cambridgeshire shop hopes to raise “a few thousand” through the Disney tattoos as well as a fundraising raffle.

Steve added: “We knew this event would be popular purely because of Disney. Everyone has seen the films; it just brings out the child in us all.”

The event is advertised to run from 10am until 4pm but Steve says they will continue until the last person has had their tattoo.

The 'Disney Flash Day' takes place at Almost Angels Tattoo Family at 10 Fore Hill. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/AlmostAngelsTattooCo

Cathedral thanksgiving service for The King of Carrots

Clem Tompsett with his purple carrots in the summer of 2002. They were grown for Sainsbury's, the seed was expensive, they weren't a great success, and Clem didn't grow them after that year Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Victim threatened with hammer and wheel brace took refuge in Littleport Co-op, court told, but followed in by would-be attackers

The Harley Davidson monument in Littleport where a couple made threats brandishing a hammer and a wheel brace. The victim fled to the nearby Co-op. Picture: ARCHANT

Illegal fuel crackdown in the Fens as more than 60 vehicles are dipped

More than 60 vehicles were caught using red diesel across the Fens in a two day crackdown by police and HMRC. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Do you recognise this man? CCTV released in Ely burglary investigation

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Ely where a car, iPhone two wallets and a watch were stolen from a house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Celebrations in style for Phyllis' 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

