Disney tattoos by Ely studio to raise cash for Great Ormond Street Hospital this Easter Weekend

Some of the designs available at the Almost Angels Tattoo Family's 'Disney flash' event on Saturday, April 20. Picture: FACEBOOK / ALMOST ANGELS FACEBOOK / ALMOST ANGELS

A tattoo studio in Ely is offering Disney designs to cartoon fans this Easter Weekend all in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Almost Angels Tattoo Family, based at Fore Hill in the city, has created dozens of sheets of pre-designed Disney artwork ahead of their fundraising charity day.

The idea came about from one of the studio's guest artists Richard Barclay. He spent most of his childhood in the care of the hospital and wanted to find a way of giving back.

Mr Barclay, who has his own tattoo studio in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, is one of many guests who work at the Almost Angels store.

Steve Tucker, manager, who will be one of five artists working on Saturday (April 20), said: “This event has been in the pipeline for a long time.

“The response from social media has been amazing. It has been like a light disco with all of our phones going off. We're all geared up and very excited.”

Richard has created his own unique Disney designs based around the Great Ormond Street Hospital logo especially for the charity day.

The East Cambridgeshire shop hopes to raise “a few thousand” through the Disney tattoos as well as a fundraising raffle.

Steve added: “We knew this event would be popular purely because of Disney. Everyone has seen the films; it just brings out the child in us all.”

The event is advertised to run from 10am until 4pm but Steve says they will continue until the last person has had their tattoo.

The 'Disney Flash Day' takes place at Almost Angels Tattoo Family at 10 Fore Hill. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/AlmostAngelsTattooCo