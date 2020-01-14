Advanced search

Dirty mattress dumped in doorway of Littleport charity shop

PUBLISHED: 12:29 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 14 January 2020

Dirty mattress dumped in doorway of Littleport charity shop. Picture: BRANCHING OUT

A dirty mattress with a large stain was dumped outside of a Littleport charity shop.

The item along with a metal bed frame was left in the doorway of Littleport Branching Out on January 8.

Charity shop owners took to social media to express their anger - saying they would need to pay to have it removed.

The post on their Facebook page read: "This is the latest donation in our doorway this morning!!!! I'm sure you will agree it is not a saleable item. "The charity will now have to pay to dispose of this!!

"Please only donate items which we can sell to raise much needed money to support the vulnerable people we support."

Luckily, a local company spotted the post and collected the bed frame few of charge at the end of last week.

One person commented: "Just awful, pure selfishness and laziness. It should have gone to the tip."

The charity shop supports people with learning disabilities.

