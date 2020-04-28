Music director plays 26 scales in 26 minutes for fundraising challenge amid coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of organisations are playing their part to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, and for one man, he is taking on a rather different approach.

Edmund Aldhouse, director of music at Ely Cathedral, has set himself the task of playing 26 scales on his electric keyboard at home, all in the space of 26 minutes for ‘the 2.6 challenge’.

The challenge, which was shared on Ely Cathedral’s YouTube channel, shows Mr Aldhouse playing all the major and minor scales, plus two additional ones and it was certainly no mean feat.

In order to help save UK charities during the COVID-19 outbreak, Ely Cathedral is calling on the local community to get involved by completing a task of their choice, such as walking 2.6 miles, baking 26 scones or play a musical instrument for 26 minutes.

Hannah Wilcox, development director at Ely Cathedral, said: “This is a great incentive for people to do something to support all UK charities as well as the cathedral.

“This is a very challenging time for all organisations which rely heavily on donations and goodwill from the general public and business sponsorship.

“We hope this campaign will encourage those who can help while giving people something fun and inspiring to do.”

Inspired by the organisers of the London Marathon, the world’s largest fundraising event, ‘the 2.6 challenge’ asks you to do something to keep active and help save the UK’s charities, and anyone can take part.

Participants are required to think of an activity which relates to the numbers 26 or 2.6 and you can complete it anytime from the launch day, Sunday, April 26.

Many celebrities have already put their name forward for this challenge including Roger Black MBE, Helen Richardson-Walsh MBE and Trevor Nelson MBE.

To fundraise, participants should follow these steps:

- Dream up their 2.6 challenge

- Head to twopointsixchallenge.co.uk to donate £26 - or whatever they can afford - to Ely Cathedral or another special charity of their choice

- Ask all their friends and family for sponsorship and challenge them to do their own 2.6 challenge

- Join the Ely Cathedral community and complete a challenge

- Share a photo or video of the challenge on social media with #TwoPointSixChallenge

For more information on how to get involved with the 2.6 challenge, visit https://www.twopointsixchallenge.co.uk/.