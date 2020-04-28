Advanced search

Music director plays 26 scales in 26 minutes for fundraising challenge amid coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 April 2020

Edmund Aldhouse played 26 scales in 26 minutes on his electric keyboard as part of the 2.6 challenge. Picture: SUBMITTED

Edmund Aldhouse played 26 scales in 26 minutes on his electric keyboard as part of the 2.6 challenge. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Hundreds of organisations are playing their part to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, and for one man, he is taking on a rather different approach.

Edmund Aldhouse, director of music at Ely Cathedral, has set himself the task of playing 26 scales on his electric keyboard at home, all in the space of 26 minutes for ‘the 2.6 challenge’.

The challenge, which was shared on Ely Cathedral’s YouTube channel, shows Mr Aldhouse playing all the major and minor scales, plus two additional ones and it was certainly no mean feat.

In order to help save UK charities during the COVID-19 outbreak, Ely Cathedral is calling on the local community to get involved by completing a task of their choice, such as walking 2.6 miles, baking 26 scones or play a musical instrument for 26 minutes.

Hannah Wilcox, development director at Ely Cathedral, said: “This is a great incentive for people to do something to support all UK charities as well as the cathedral.

“This is a very challenging time for all organisations which rely heavily on donations and goodwill from the general public and business sponsorship.

“We hope this campaign will encourage those who can help while giving people something fun and inspiring to do.”

Inspired by the organisers of the London Marathon, the world’s largest fundraising event, ‘the 2.6 challenge’ asks you to do something to keep active and help save the UK’s charities, and anyone can take part.

Participants are required to think of an activity which relates to the numbers 26 or 2.6 and you can complete it anytime from the launch day, Sunday, April 26.

Many celebrities have already put their name forward for this challenge including Roger Black MBE, Helen Richardson-Walsh MBE and Trevor Nelson MBE.

To fundraise, participants should follow these steps:

- Dream up their 2.6 challenge

- Head to twopointsixchallenge.co.uk to donate £26 - or whatever they can afford - to Ely Cathedral or another special charity of their choice

- Ask all their friends and family for sponsorship and challenge them to do their own 2.6 challenge

- Join the Ely Cathedral community and complete a challenge

- Share a photo or video of the challenge on social media with #TwoPointSixChallenge

You may also want to watch:

For more information on how to get involved with the 2.6 challenge, visit https://www.twopointsixchallenge.co.uk/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Domestic abuser who strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against cabinet jailed

Marcus Kazeem (pictured) strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against a cabinet before saying he wanted to kill her. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Domestic abuser who strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against cabinet jailed

Marcus Kazeem (pictured) strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against a cabinet before saying he wanted to kill her. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Age UK make sunshine video about their coronavirus journey so far

Age UK Cambs and Peterborough makes coronavirus video

Music director plays 26 scales in 26 minutes for fundraising challenge amid coronavirus lockdown

Edmund Aldhouse played 26 scales in 26 minutes on his electric keyboard as part of the 2.6 challenge. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Driving force’ behind Littleport motorcycling school is nominated for an Ely Hero award

Amanda Hellmann has been nominated as a community champion for the Ely Hero Awards. Pictures: SUPPLIED/AMANDA HELLMANN

FACT’s busy ‘Shop & Drop’ service received almost 100 orders in one day during coronavirus lockdown

Fenland charity FACT has been delivering shopping and essentials to the elderly and vulnerable since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.
Drive 24