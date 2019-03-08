Ely Cathedral packed for evensong to say a special thankyou to retiring director of music Paul Trepte

There was a huge turnout for evensong at Ely Cathedral on Easter Sunday as Paul Trepte retired after nearly 30 years as organist and director of music.

Easter Sunday marked his official retirement after a highly successful career that began as a musician with an organ scholarship at New College, Oxford.

After that he became assistant organist at Worcester Cathedral. He moved to St. Mary's, Warwick before becoming director of music at St. Edmundsbury Cathedral. In September 1990, he succeeded Dr Arthur Wills at Ely Cathedral.

Ely Cathedral was packed for the evensong service as hundreds of well wishers, including several former choristers and members of the cathedral community, came to hear Paul direct the cathedral choir for the very last time.

It was followed by a drinks reception to formally mark the occasion and to thank Paul and his wife Sally.

Paul's successor is Ely's former assistant organist, Edmund Aldhouse who has been assisting Paul in his role since 2013.

