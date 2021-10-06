Gallery
Lay ministers welcomed at Ely Cathedral ordination service
Published: 12:38 PM October 6, 2021
- Credit: ELY CATHEDRAL
A dozen new lay ministers were admitted and licensed into the Diocese of Ely during an ordination service held at Ely Cathedral on October 2.
The new licensed lay ministers are:
- Jane Brooks to minister as children and families minister in Huntingdon
- Chris Fry to minister as evangelist in Ely
- Susan Grant to minister as pioneer in Yaxley
- David Grumett to minister as reader in Cambridge (St Mary’s the Great)
- Helen Jackson to minister as pioneer in Cambridge (St Barnabas)
- Susan Meah to minister as children and families minister in The 5folds Team
- Katrina Myers to minister as reader in Witchford with Wentworth, Haddenham, Wilburton
- Ingrid Randall to minister as pioneer in Huntingdon
- Lauren Randall to minister as reader in Chatteris
- Sarah Rittman to minister as children and families minister in The Lordsbridge Team
- Mark Walsh to minister as reader in The Three Rivers Group
Also licensed on October 2, transferring in from the Diocese of Leeds was:
- Gill Robertson to minister as reader in Bluntisham cum Earith with Colne & Holywell cum Needingworth