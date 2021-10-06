Gallery

Published: 12:38 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 9:56 AM October 7, 2021

A dozen new lay ministers were admitted and licensed into the Diocese of Ely during a licensing service held at Ely Cathedral on October 2.

The new licensed lay ministers are:

Jane Brooks to minister as children and families minister in Huntingdon

Chris Fry to minister as evangelist in Ely

Susan Grant to minister as pioneer in Yaxley

David Grumett to minister as reader in Cambridge (St Mary’s the Great)

Helen Jackson to minister as pioneer in Cambridge (St Barnabas)

Susan Meah to minister as children and families minister in The 5folds Team

Katrina Myers to minister as reader in Witchford with Wentworth, Haddenham, Wilburton

Ingrid Randall to minister as pioneer in Huntingdon

Lauren Randall to minister as reader in Chatteris

Sarah Rittman to minister as children and families minister in The Lordsbridge Team

Mark Walsh to minister as reader in The Three Rivers Group

Also licensed on October 2, transferring in from the Diocese of Leeds was:

Gill Robertson to minister as reader in Bluntisham cum Earith with Colne & Holywell cum Needingworth

