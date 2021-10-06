News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lay ministers welcomed at Ely Cathedral licensing service

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:38 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 9:56 AM October 7, 2021
Ely Cathedral hosts ordination service to welcome new lay ministers

Ely Cathedral hosts ordination service to welcome new lay ministers - Credit: ELY CATHEDRAL

A dozen new lay ministers were admitted and licensed into the Diocese of Ely during a licensing service held at Ely Cathedral on October 2.

The new licensed lay ministers are: 

  • Jane Brooks to minister as children and families minister in Huntingdon
  • Chris Fry to minister as evangelist in Ely
  • Susan Grant to minister as pioneer in Yaxley
     
  • David Grumett to minister as reader in Cambridge (St Mary’s the Great)
  • Helen Jackson to minister as pioneer in Cambridge (St Barnabas)
  • Susan Meah to minister as children and families minister in The 5folds Team
     
  • Katrina Myers to minister as reader in Witchford with Wentworth, Haddenham, Wilburton
  • Ingrid Randall to minister as pioneer in Huntingdon
  • Lauren Randall to minister as reader in Chatteris
     
  • Sarah Rittman to minister as children and families minister in The Lordsbridge Team
  • Mark Walsh to minister as reader in The Three Rivers Group
     
Also licensed on October 2, transferring in from the Diocese of Leeds was: 

  • Gill Robertson to minister as reader in Bluntisham cum Earith with Colne & Holywell cum Needingworth
