20 priests and 15 deacons ordained at Ely Cathedral

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:54 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 6:19 PM July 7, 2021
Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral: first service group shot with the Right Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon. - Credit: Keith Heppell

Twenty priests and 15 deacons were ordained at an Ely Cathedral ceremony - in front of the seven-metre replication of planet Earth.

One service was held by the Right Revd Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, and the other by the Right Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon.

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral, featuring the Gaia installation.

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral, featuring the Gaia installation. - Credit: Keith Heppell

These are the people who were ordained as priests: Ray Burman, Maureen Dean, Ian Mack, Nigel Moat, Hannah Richardson, Janice Smith, Joel Wicks, Ann Williams, David Bagnall, Ruth Chamberlain, Christine Cole, Geoffrey Dodgson, Olga Fabrikant-Burke, Andrew Hurst, Edward Keene, David Lee, Jacqueline Metcalfe, Michael Nicholson, Muthuraj Swamy and Jonathan Torrance.

Ordination of Ely Deacons on July 4 at Ely Cathedral: new deacon group shot,

Ordination of Ely Deacons on July 4 at Ely Cathedral: new deacon group shot, with the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, and the Right Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon. - Credit: Keith Heppell

These are the people who were ordained as deacons: Stephen Dove, Juanita Hawthorne, Rosemary Hewitt, Ruth Holmes, Diane Kutar, Marie Lucchetta, William Lyon-Tupman, Ceri Payne, Alexandra Podd, Samuel Perez, Jon Sanders, Susan Squires-Dutton, Jill Stimpson, Christine Westgarth and Edward Westrip.

Ordination of Ely Deacons on July 4 at Ely Cathedral, featuring the Gaia installation. 

Ordination of Ely Deacons on July 4 at Ely Cathedral, featuring the Gaia installation. - Credit: Keith Heppell

The Rt Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon, said of the ordinations: "An ordination service in Ely Cathedral really is a very special occasion.

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral: second service group shot

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral: second service group shot with the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely. - Credit: Keith Heppell

"Having 'Gaia', the seven-metre-wide installation of planet Earth, hanging in the nave carried a powerful message that the ministry of Jesus Christ - with which our new deacons and priests were entrusted - is not a narrow little church thing but is there to serve the world, locally as well as globally".

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral

Ordination of Ely Priests on July 3 at Ely Cathedral, with the Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely and the Ven Dr Alex Hughes, Archdeacon of Cambridge, with Gaia installation. - Credit: Keith Heppell


