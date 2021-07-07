Gallery
20 priests and 15 deacons ordained at Ely Cathedral
- Credit: Keith Heppell
Twenty priests and 15 deacons were ordained at an Ely Cathedral ceremony - in front of the seven-metre replication of planet Earth.
One service was held by the Right Revd Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, and the other by the Right Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon.
These are the people who were ordained as priests: Ray Burman, Maureen Dean, Ian Mack, Nigel Moat, Hannah Richardson, Janice Smith, Joel Wicks, Ann Williams, David Bagnall, Ruth Chamberlain, Christine Cole, Geoffrey Dodgson, Olga Fabrikant-Burke, Andrew Hurst, Edward Keene, David Lee, Jacqueline Metcalfe, Michael Nicholson, Muthuraj Swamy and Jonathan Torrance.
These are the people who were ordained as deacons: Stephen Dove, Juanita Hawthorne, Rosemary Hewitt, Ruth Holmes, Diane Kutar, Marie Lucchetta, William Lyon-Tupman, Ceri Payne, Alexandra Podd, Samuel Perez, Jon Sanders, Susan Squires-Dutton, Jill Stimpson, Christine Westgarth and Edward Westrip.
The Rt Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon, said of the ordinations: "An ordination service in Ely Cathedral really is a very special occasion.
You may also want to watch:
"Having 'Gaia', the seven-metre-wide installation of planet Earth, hanging in the nave carried a powerful message that the ministry of Jesus Christ - with which our new deacons and priests were entrusted - is not a narrow little church thing but is there to serve the world, locally as well as globally".
Most Read
- 1 Villagers arrange school prom in just 14 days thanks to fundraising
- 2 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
- 3 E-scooter rider banned for 12 months after being caught drink-driving
- 4 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
- 5 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
- 6 Gaia has arrived! Stunning replica of planet Earth on show at Ely Cathedral
- 7 Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am
- 8 Car torched in early morning arson attack
- 9 Ely preschool is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted
- 10 Vaccinators on Tour coming to a venue near you