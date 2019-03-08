DigiGirlz event at Microsoft Cambridge sees Ely students design a product to help visually impaired shoppers

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY Archant

Girls from King’s Ely Junior attended an inspiring DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge and picked up a prize for designing a mobile phone app to help visually impaired shoppers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

The prototype was an app to help visually impaired people scan food items and read out if the food is still within its ‘use by’ date.

DigiGirlz Days are being held at Microsoft hubs across the globe to provide school-age girls with a better understanding of careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Dan Everest, head of computing and digital innovation at King’s Ely, said: “Both our teams received great feedback about their prototype products and afterwards they got to meet numerous female Microsoft employees to learn about their journeys in the STEM industry and what their jobs involve.

“The DigiGirlz Day was a really great experience for the girls. Meeting and talking to so many women in the STEM industry was amazing for them and very empowering.

Dan Everest, Head of Computing and Digital Innovation at King's Ely Junior Dan Everest, Head of Computing and Digital Innovation at King's Ely Junior

“I do hope this gives them the inspiration and confidence to consider jobs in the STEM industry.”

The girls from year 8 were given an hour and a half to design and make a prototype product to aid someone with a disability with a Microbit to code on.

The King’s Ely students split into two groups for the challenge and one of the team’s products, called ‘Smart Foods’, won best social impact award on the day.