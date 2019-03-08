Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

DigiGirlz event at Microsoft Cambridge sees Ely students design a product to help visually impaired shoppers

PUBLISHED: 11:18 10 April 2019

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Girls from King’s Ely Junior attended an inspiring DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge and picked up a prize for designing a mobile phone app to help visually impaired shoppers.

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

The prototype was an app to help visually impaired people scan food items and read out if the food is still within its ‘use by’ date.

DigiGirlz Days are being held at Microsoft hubs across the globe to provide school-age girls with a better understanding of careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Dan Everest, head of computing and digital innovation at King’s Ely, said: “Both our teams received great feedback about their prototype products and afterwards they got to meet numerous female Microsoft employees to learn about their journeys in the STEM industry and what their jobs involve.

“The DigiGirlz Day was a really great experience for the girls. Meeting and talking to so many women in the STEM industry was amazing for them and very empowering.

Dan Everest, Head of Computing and Digital Innovation at King's Ely JuniorDan Everest, Head of Computing and Digital Innovation at King's Ely Junior

“I do hope this gives them the inspiration and confidence to consider jobs in the STEM industry.”

The girls from year 8 were given an hour and a half to design and make a prototype product to aid someone with a disability with a Microbit to code on.

The King’s Ely students split into two groups for the challenge and one of the team’s products, called ‘Smart Foods’, won best social impact award on the day.

Most Read

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Brexit brings ‘golden touch’ to Cheffins as second-hand machinery sales soar to almost £14 million

Sellers look to cash-in on the high prices being achieved ahead of Brexit at Cheffins. Picture: CHEFFINS.

DigiGirlz event at Microsoft Cambridge sees Ely students design a product to help visually impaired shoppers

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

REVIEW: Shazam! delivers a giant dose of tongue in cheek super hero fun

Shazam! The lightest super hero movie form the DC Universe and a must see for the holidays.

Silent phone call system in Cambridgeshire to protect people afraid to talk after calling 999

Cambridgeshire Police launch a silent phone calls system using 999 then 55

Charity raffle funds an Ely Food bank donation

Donations to Ely Foodbank. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists