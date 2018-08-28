Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

PUBLISHED: 11:45 14 January 2019

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Archant

They may have met at school in the 1950s but their love is still young at heart 60 years on for this couple from Mepal who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILYTeenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Tom and Dorothy Hensby tied the knot at Chatteris Parish Church on a snowy January day in 1959 at 19 years old.

The teenage sweethearts met at Cromwell Secondary School in 1953 and instantly hit it off.

“The sun shone despite it being a snowy morning for our wedding on January 10 1959,” explained Mr Hensby.

“Children had been belting the church door with snowballs and when we had our wedding pictures taken you could still see them up the door.”

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILYTeenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Mr and Mrs Hensby, both 79, went on to have two children, Lorraine and Lavinia, four grandchildren, Christopher, Alice, Elliot and Georgia and two great-grandchildren.

They both worked on land across the Fens.

Over the years they have holidayed around the world including France, Germany and two cruises.

Mr Hensby continued: “We have been very fortunate to be able to travel to many lovely places.

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILYTeenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

“We used to go to Yarmouth every year until 1967 and then we started to go to Cornwall too.

“I think our secret to success has been to work together and not argue but always be there for each other.

“I am very proud of all our family and what they’ve gone on to achieve in life.”

The pair celebrated with a family party on Saturday night at the Five Miles from Anywhere pub in Upware.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Closure threat to Wisbech school - students face daily 80 mile round trip to St Neots

Pupils form the Unity Academy in Wisbech on a recent school outing to Sandringham woods. The school may be closed by the end of the year and pupils sent in taxis instead to St Neots.

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Ely brings out its ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both

Ely brings out it ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both. Graphic: ELY FOR EUROPE

Ely health ‘superhub’ form group to contribute to plans

Superhub at Princess of Wales in Ely is looking to form a group of supporters. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely brings out its ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both

Ely brings out it ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both. Graphic: ELY FOR EUROPE

REVIEW: Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge

Cosy atmosphere and top-notch food at Bill’s Cambridge. Picture: BILL'S CAMBRIDGE.

REVIEW: Mary Poppins Returns is enchanting and will thrill a new generation of fans

Mary Poppins Returns is showing at Saffron Screen

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Ely health ‘superhub’ form group to contribute to plans

Superhub at Princess of Wales in Ely is looking to form a group of supporters. Picture: ARCHANT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists