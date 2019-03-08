Advanced search

Type 1 diabetic father from Little Thetford to run Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 in aid of Diabetes UK next month to ‘inspire others’

PUBLISHED: 11:34 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 22 March 2019

Paul Sycamore, a type 1 diabetic from Little Thetford (pictured with his daughter), is all set to take on the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of Diabetes UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

Paul Sycamore, a type 1 diabetic from Little Thetford (pictured with his daughter), is all set to take on the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of Diabetes UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

PAUL SYCAMORE

A type 1 diabetic man from Little Thetford is gearing up to take on this year’s London Marathon in aid of Diabetes UK to “inspire others”.

Paul Sycamore says he is running this 2019 capital city sprint to inspire others with diabetes to “push themselves” and to “not be held back by the condition”.

The 35-year-old father-of-three has already raised more than £3,000 for the Diabetes UK charity who says he has found it hard to manage his family, business, training and condition.

He said: “It has been worth every step though, and I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Ely Running Club, which has helped me immensely.

“Over £1,000 came from the generous families and friends of children at Little Thetford Primary School, where we held a sponsored running event with myself and the children.

“The children did fantastically well, and we were all incredibly proud of their energy and perseverance - I would like to thank them all for their brave efforts!

“I hope that I am able to do everyone proud who has generously sponsored me – thank you all.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulsycamorediabetesuk

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!

