Design Your Own Robot competition launched by Cambridgeshire County Show to help celebrates its 20th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 12:53 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 25 April 2019

The Small Robot Company is taking part in the Cambridgeshire County Show on June 2. The company comprises a group of farmers, engineers, scientists and service designers with a deep knowledge farming, robotics, AI and service design. Picture; SMALL ROBOT COMPANY

To celebrate its 20th anniversary Cambridgeshire County Show is launching a Design Your Own Robot competition.

Four family tickets for the show are up for grabs, and the overall winner will have their design made into a real-life 3D printed model to be presented in the main ring on the day (June 2)

Emma Kelcher, who joined the show as its new chair this year, is inviting children aged 16 years old and under to design a robot that could help the next generation of farmers. Perhaps it's a drone that can act as a shepherd and help find sheep in the snow?

Or a robot that can pick, peel and pack supermarket-ready vegetables in the field?

A panel of judges will select four winning entries, who will win free family tickets to the show, while the overall winner will be presented in the show's main ring at lunchtime with a real-life prototype of their robot.

Cambridgeshire County Show will be held at Wimpole Home Farm, near Royston, on Sunday June 2, 2019.

The design-your-own-robot competition is open until midnight on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) and a photo of your drawing or model, with your name and age, should be emailed to robots@holdsworth-associates.co.uk

This year's show will blend old and new; the latest farming robots alongside vintage tractors, traditional attractions and quad-bike stunts, the county's best food, drink and crafts and much more besides.

Farm robot Tom will be one of the attractions at the show demonstrating just much farming has changed in recent years.

Tom is part of a ground-breaking trial at Wimpole Home Farm, and a mini remote controlled Tomlet will also be making its UK premiere so that everyone — young and young-at-heart — can get a feel for the latest in agri-tech.

Emma said visitors will enjoy the blend of traditional favourites and exciting new attractions:

“The way we farm is changing at an astounding rate, with tractors controlled by GPS and drones giving early warning of pests,” she said.

“But also more people are appreciating the taste of good food and local produce, and want to know more about how and where it is produced.

“This mix is making agriculture a more attractive career for younger people. The show is a great chance to celebrate twenty years of country living.”

Along with stalls selling produce and crafts, a farm animal area, fairground rides and ever-popular food and beer tents, the show will also feature some spectacular main ring displays.

Highlights include a breath-taking show from quad bike stuntman Paul Hannam, magnificent eagles and vultures in flight from Birds of Prey Displays, and American 'ranch' horse demonstrations from Sovereign Quarter Horses, as well as cheeky terriers racing through the crowds to make everyone laugh.

