Coco Newton (inset) won the detective work category in Alzheimer's Society's research image competition named 'Spotlight on Dementia'. - Credit: Alzheimer's Society

A dementia researcher has snapped a top spot in a new research competition.

Coco Newton, from Cambridgeshire, submitted an image called ‘Virtual Smile’ into Alzheimer’s Society’s research image competition named ‘Spotlight on Dementia’.

The competition shines a light on crucial dementia research and challenges researchers funded by the charity to showcase their vital work through creative images and video.

Coco Newton (pictured) submitted an image called 'Virtual Smile' into Alzheimer's Society's research image competition. - Credit: Alzheimer's Society

Coco’s work, which won the detective work category, is now being displayed as part of a gallery.

She said: “I was delighted to submit a photo into Alzheimer’s Society’s competition.

“As VR is an experience, it was a challenge to represent it as an image but this is how participants in my trials took part and so many of them really enjoyed it.

She added: “We need to be looking to the horizon for new modern ways of carrying out better cognitive assessments in primary care.

“There is hope in research and through my title ‘Virtual Smile’, I wanted to portray this.”