Dementia researcher, Coco, snaps top spot in image competition
- Credit: Alzheimer's Society
A dementia researcher has snapped a top spot in a new research competition.
Coco Newton, from Cambridgeshire, submitted an image called ‘Virtual Smile’ into Alzheimer’s Society’s research image competition named ‘Spotlight on Dementia’.
The competition shines a light on crucial dementia research and challenges researchers funded by the charity to showcase their vital work through creative images and video.
Coco’s work, which won the detective work category, is now being displayed as part of a gallery.
She said: “I was delighted to submit a photo into Alzheimer’s Society’s competition.
“As VR is an experience, it was a challenge to represent it as an image but this is how participants in my trials took part and so many of them really enjoyed it.
She added: “We need to be looking to the horizon for new modern ways of carrying out better cognitive assessments in primary care.
Most Read
- 1 Salesman Stephen who 'has a smile every day' marks 45 years at firm
- 2 'Why not have two stations?' - Villagers air their views on £37m rail project
- 3 ‘It went excellently’ - annual classic car show returns to city
- 4 Farmer ‘feeling low’ due to increasingly difficult working conditions
- 5 Jury deliberates in trial of driver accused of causing baby’s death
- 6 Football club hosting 12-hour non-stop charity kickathon this weekend
- 7 Police officer speaks out after violent assault left bleed on brain
- 8 Arson causes fire to rip through derelict building
- 9 Jury to go out in trial of driver accused of causing toddler's death
- 10 Man taken to hospital after falling in city centre
“There is hope in research and through my title ‘Virtual Smile’, I wanted to portray this.”