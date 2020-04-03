Dementia choir in Ely goes digital to keep people having fun during coronavirus pandemic

Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND Archant

A dementia choir from Ely has gone digital as it aims to keep people laughing and having fun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND

All In Sound has been running ‘Sing! Together’ for two years for those living with dementia, memory loss and their carers.

Following a grant from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, the group decided to launch online sessions for a sing-along to maintain connections and prevent social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic while singing in a fun and friendly environment.

Kathryn Rowland, group leader, said: “As soon as I heard that we wouldn’t be able to meet, I knew that I had to do something to bring people together like we usually do.

“So, I put together a virtual group and developed a setup that means that I can bring interactive music and singing sessions into peoples’ homes during the week.”

For more information on ‘Sing! Together’ and to book your place, call Kathryn on 01353 662022 or email kathryn@allinsound.co.uk. You can also donate to the group by visiting their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/all-in-sound.