Advanced search

Dementia choir in Ely goes digital to keep people having fun during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:28 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 April 2020

Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Archant

A dementia choir from Ely has gone digital as it aims to keep people laughing and having fun.

Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLANDMembers of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND

All In Sound has been running ‘Sing! Together’ for two years for those living with dementia, memory loss and their carers.

Following a grant from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, the group decided to launch online sessions for a sing-along to maintain connections and prevent social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic while singing in a fun and friendly environment.

Kathryn Rowland, group leader, said: “As soon as I heard that we wouldn’t be able to meet, I knew that I had to do something to bring people together like we usually do.

“So, I put together a virtual group and developed a setup that means that I can bring interactive music and singing sessions into peoples’ homes during the week.”

For more information on ‘Sing! Together’ and to book your place, call Kathryn on 01353 662022 or email kathryn@allinsound.co.uk. You can also donate to the group by visiting their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/all-in-sound.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘He was a little man, but was as strong as an ox’ - Wife leads tributes to much-loved Sutton man after 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s

Gerry Linney from Sutton near Ely, who has died at the age of 69. Picture: FAMILY

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘He was a little man, but was as strong as an ox’ - Wife leads tributes to much-loved Sutton man after 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s

Gerry Linney from Sutton near Ely, who has died at the age of 69. Picture: FAMILY

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Forest Live 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

All Forest Live gigs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus Credit: Steve Hunt

Third-placed Ely Tigers prove best of rest behind title rivals in London Three Eastern Counties

Ely captain Matt McCarthy crosses for a try (pic Steve Wells)

Police make fine catch after seeing residents fishing in Cambridgeshire village despite coronavirus guidelines

Officers caught people in disused quarries in and around Mepal and Block Fen, such as this one (pictured). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Watch the moment police officers and PCSOs #ClapForNHS outside ambulance station

The moment police officers from Ely station clapped for the NHS outside the city’s ambulance station on April 2. Picture: Supplied/Policing East Cambridgeshire

Dementia choir in Ely goes digital to keep people having fun during coronavirus pandemic

Members of the Sing! Together group are now singing online to help maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: KATHRYN ROWLAND
Drive 24