Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

PUBLISHED: 14:38 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 08 April 2020

Domino's Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard's driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

ring.com / supplied / Sam Howard

A takeaway delivery driver has been caught on camera throwing food on a customer’s driveway after they were accused of eating a slice of their pizza.

Domino's Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard's driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Sam Howard ordered food from Domino’s Pizza in Soham on Saturday, April 4, only to find some of his food was missing when it arrived.

After noticing a slice was missing from one of the three pizzas he ordered at around 6.50pm, the restaurant agreed to send over a replacement.

Mr Howard spent a total of £59.55 on pizzas, garlic breads, chicken strips and soft drinks – and it took just over half an hour to be delivered.

He said: “I was pretty surprised but figured that maybe it [the slice] had been dropped or something when it was being put in the box.

Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard’s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard’s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

“I called up Dominos and they gave me 20 questions about the pizza, how many slices were there etc but then agreed to send a new pizza.”

The same delivery driver returned to Mr Howard’s home, although this time he was “clearly angry” and told Mr Howard he didn’t eat his food.

Mr Howard said: “He [the delivery driver] chucked the new pizza on the floor, the last one he’d placed carefully on the floor.

“He snatched the pizza with the missing slice out of my hands and went back to his car. Then before he left, he chucked the pizza out of his car window onto the drive.”

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam HowardDomino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Rachael Giles, people and community communications specialist at Domino’s Pizza, says she was “very concerned” with Mr Howard’s complaint.

She said: “We’re proud of the food we serve and want to ensure our customers enjoy quality piping-hot pizza during this critical time.

“We were very concerned when the customer brought this issue to our attention.

“We have implemented clear processes following government guidelines, moving to ‘Contact Free Delivery’ only, meaning no cooked food is handled by our team members.”

The whole ordeal was caught on Mr Howard’s doorbell CCTV system and clearly shows the driver launching the pizza, still in its box, out onto the driveway.

Mr Howard said: “I called Domino’s Pizza back to say the driver had been really rude and aggressive, and then called them again when I realised he had chucked the pizza on the drive.”

Mrs Giles added: “We are conducting a thorough investigation and appropriate action will be taken, but clearly we did not reach our usual high standards of service on this occasion.

“We have apologised to the customer and immediately offered to clean up his drive. We have also given a refund for the order as well as free pizza which the customer has accepted.“

Mr Howard confirmed that Domino’s Pizza has refunded the £59.55 and he has been given a voucher to claim a complementary pizza if he orders again.

Drive 24