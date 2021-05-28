Published: 12:31 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM May 28, 2021

According to Deliveroo, Ely residents can’t get enough of Burger King. - Credit: PA

Takeaway delivery service Deliveroo have ranked the top dishes consumed by fast-food lovers in Ely since its launch two months ago.

With 8.18pm being the most popular time the city is ordering a takeaway; most residents are opting for a Burger King, topping the most in-demand dish list.

Its Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal claimed the top spot, shortly followed by the iconic Boneless Banquet from KFC and a Pizza Hut ‘Feast for 1’.

Also in high demand are lattes from Costa Coffee and, one of the more obscure fan-favourites, Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles from One Stop.

Other data also reveals that Friday is the night most locals prefer to stay home with a Deliveroo.

“In cities and towns across the country, Deliveroo is working closely with local restaurants to reach new customers,” said a spokesperson.

“In Ely, 60 per cent percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

“If any restaurants or grocers in Ely are wanting to join Deliveroo, they can apply here to become a partner.”

Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first order using the code: ELY10.

This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person.