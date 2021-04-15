News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Popular food delivery service Deliveroo launches in city this week

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:10 AM April 15, 2021    Updated: 11:11 AM April 15, 2021
File photo dated 02/09/20 of a Deliveroo worker. Shares in Deliveroo plummeted by as much as 30% as

Food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Ely, offering delivery for Burger King, KFC, Nando's, Pizza Hut and many more. - Credit: PA

A popular British food delivery company has launched in Ely, offering delivery services for Burger King, KFC, Nando's, Pizza Hut and many more.  

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables Brits to check out the very best local food in their area. 

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months. 

Harrison Foster, regional director in the UK, said: “Launching in Ely is a key milestone for Deliveroo. 

“Ely has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them.  

“We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.” 

Deliveroo are also looking for up to 50 people in Ely to become delivery riders.  

In celebration of the launch in Ely, Deliveroo are offering new customers £10 off their first order* when they sign up to the platform using the code: WEHAVEARRIVED4.  

This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person.* 

