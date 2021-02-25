Delivery riders and drivers wanted as Deliveroo launches in Ely
- Credit: PA
Food and takeaway delivery giants Deliveroo are on the lookout for riders and drivers from Ely after announcing its move into the city.
The delivery service, popular with foodies all over the world, launches in east Cambridgeshire next month following a company-wide expansion.
Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Ely and we’re excited to be launching next month.
“We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.
“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks.
“Deliveroo’s arrival in Ely will also be a major boost to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery.”
The service can be used online or via their app and local restaurants are being urged to sign up for delivery using Deliveroo ahead of the launch.
They can sign-up via: restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb
