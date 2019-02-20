Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ car blaze near A10 at Little Thetford

Fire crews tackled a deliberate car blaze near the A10 at Little Thetford on Tuesday evening (February 19). Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS CAMBS FIRE

Firefighters scrambled to Little Thetford yesterday evening after a car was torched near the A10 at around 7.30pm.

Crews were called on Tuesday, February 19 and units from Ely and Soham rushed to the scene near the main Cambridgeshire road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 7.38pm, one crew from Ely and one crew from Soham were called to a car fire near the A10 at Little Thetford.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 8.30pm. The cause of the fires was deliberate.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.