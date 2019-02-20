Advanced search

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ car blaze near A10 at Little Thetford

20 February, 2019 - 11:24
Fire crews tackled a deliberate car blaze near the A10 at Little Thetford on Tuesday evening (February 19). Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS

Firefighters scrambled to Little Thetford yesterday evening after a car was torched near the A10 at around 7.30pm.

Crews were called on Tuesday, February 19 and units from Ely and Soham rushed to the scene near the main Cambridgeshire road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 7.38pm, one crew from Ely and one crew from Soham were called to a car fire near the A10 at Little Thetford.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 8.30pm. The cause of the fires was deliberate.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Endlessly inventive and funny from start to finish, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is an absolute must see

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre until March 2.

East Cambs deputy leader Anna Bailey hit backs at criticism from housebuilders and insists they ‘need to do their bit and get on and build’

Cllr Anna Bailey (right) has hit back at criticism levelled by the Housebuilders' Federation over the abandonment of an independent inspector's of the emerging local plan. Meanwhile (left) the council uses photos of meetings at Kennett (left) to claim 'unequivocal' support for 500 homes - an argument challenged by a local aciton group and the parish council. Picture; ARCHANT

East Cambs councillor’s ‘set the record’ straight statement after criticism of her move from Ely to London

Two senior councillors who left Ely last year but stayed on as councillors: Andy Pearson moved to Spain whilst Coralie Green moved to London. Both will not stand again in May. Picture; ECDC

Littleport woman thanked for her friendship and support

Pam Hayes, of Littleport, is thanked for her long service with the Ely and Districtt Parkinson's UK group. Picture: ELY AND DISTRICT PARKINSON'S UK
