Published: 5:12 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 5:13 PM May 10, 2021

Cambridgeshire firefighters from across the region, including support from Suffolk, worked for more than four hours tackling a deliberate barn blaze.

Crews from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots and Newmarket battled the suspected arson attack at a barn on Church Lane, Westley Waterless near Six Mile Bottom.

Firefighters were called at around 10.30am on Sunday, May 10 after reports came in of the blaze, they didn’t return back to their stations until around 3pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Sunday at 10.27am, crews were called to a barn fire on Church Lane, Westley Waterless.

“One crew from Cambridge, one crew from Linton, one crew and specialist unit from St Neots, along with a crew from Newmarket, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, attended.

“Crews arrived to find a barn storing straw well alight.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“Crews left the incident at around 3pm. The area was later reinspected to check for any hotspots.

“The cause was believed to be deliberate.”