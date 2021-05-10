News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Firefighters tackle deliberate barn blaze for more than four hours

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:12 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 5:13 PM May 10, 2021
Firefighters from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots and Newmarket were called to a deliberate barn fire at Westley Waterless

Firefighters from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots and Newmarket were called to a deliberate barn fire at Westley Waterless near Six Mile Bottom. - Credit: Cambs FRS 

Cambridgeshire firefighters from across the region, including support from Suffolk, worked for more than four hours tackling a deliberate barn blaze.  

Crews from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots and Newmarket battled the suspected arson attack at a barn on Church Lane, Westley Waterless near Six Mile Bottom.  

Firefighters were called at around 10.30am on Sunday, May 10 after reports came in of the blaze, they didn’t return back to their stations until around 3pm.  

Firefighters from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots and Newmarket were called to a deliberate barn fire at Westley Waterless

Firefighters from Cambridge, Linton, St Neots and Newmarket were called to a deliberate barn fire at Westley Waterless near Six Mile Bottom. - Credit: Cambs FRS

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Sunday at 10.27am, crews were called to a barn fire on Church Lane, Westley Waterless. 

“One crew from Cambridge, one crew from Linton, one crew and specialist unit from St Neots, along with a crew from Newmarket, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, attended. 

You may also want to watch:

“Crews arrived to find a barn storing straw well alight. 

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
  2. 2 Villagers 'clap for Dr Nik' to celebrate mayoralty victory
  3. 3 Lib Dem gains in East Cambs send shivers down county Tories spine
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
  2. 5 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
  3. 6 Dr Nik 'over the moon' after pulling off shock Labour victory
  4. 7 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
  5. 8 Firefighters tackle deliberate barn blaze for more than four hours
  6. 9 Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital
  7. 10 Prosecuted drone pilot breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations

“Crews left the incident at around 3pm. The area was later reinspected to check for any hotspots. 

“The cause was believed to be deliberate.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

G and M's Fruit and Veg shop to open in Soham

Lockdown Easing

Farm shop receives 'overwhelming' response ahead of opening

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ross Peers is where ballots are being counted

Cambridgeshire County Council

Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
County council 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

30 East Cambs candidates compete for 8 Cambridgshire County council seats

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Timothy Stone-Parker

Ely man caught after nine months on the run from Suffolk prison

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus