Commuters are being warned of delays on the A10 this evening (May 22) as UK Power carry out emergency cable repairs.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up on the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach from 6pm as the downed cable is fixed.

The incident has left 14 homes in the area with no power.

Policing East Cambridgeshire tweeted: "Please be aware of delays on the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach this evening.

"UK Power have attended due to a downed power cable, leaving over 14 houses with no power.

"After 6pm tonight traffic lights will control the area to allow UK Power to conduct repairs."