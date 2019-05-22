Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expect delays on A10 between Waterbeach and Milton as emergency repairs are carried out on downed power cable

22 May, 2019 - 17:30
Delays are to be expected this evening (May 22) as the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach is controlled by temporary traffic lights while emergency power cable work is completed by UK Power. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays are to be expected this evening (May 22) as the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach is controlled by temporary traffic lights while emergency power cable work is completed by UK Power. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Commuters are being warned of delays on the A10 this evening (May 22) as UK Power carry out emergency cable repairs.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up on the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach from 6pm as the downed cable is fixed.

You may also want to watch:

The incident has left 14 homes in the area with no power.

Policing East Cambridgeshire tweeted: "Please be aware of delays on the A10 between Milton and Waterbeach this evening.

"UK Power have attended due to a downed power cable, leaving over 14 houses with no power.

"After 6pm tonight traffic lights will control the area to allow UK Power to conduct repairs."

Most Read

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Most Read

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Speeding driver in Ely who refused to stop for police can expect reporting on both offences, says East Cambs Police

East Camvbs 'trophy cabinet' showing off the speeding tickets at the ready for a day of action in Ely. Picture; EAST CAMBS COPS

Combined authority explains why new joint chief executives John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each be paid over £160,000 a year if board members agree

New joint chief executives - subject to board approval - for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Both John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each earn over £160,000 a year. Picture:ARCHANT

New partnership to bring together schools across Cambridgeshire launched in Ely

A new partnership has been launched to bring together school headteachers, education professionals and young people from across Cambridgeshire. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Ely’s Infiniti Graphics sponsor dedicated cricketer at Isleham Cricket Club

Cricketer gets brand new kit thanks to Infiniti Graphics. Pictured is Infiniti Graphics director Luke Smith and Isleham Cricket Club player Steven Goff. Picture: INFINITI

Ely-based dance troupe ‘House of Thieves’ fly to Dublin for Top 8 Street Dance Battle

Ely-based dance group House of Thieves travelled to Dublin for the Top 8 Street Dance Battle. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists