Take a look back at our favourite Ely Standard front pages over the last decade
PUBLISHED: 11:29 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 03 January 2020
Archant
It's been a decade of hard and humorous news at the Ely Standard - take a look back at some of our favourite front page splashes.
In 2009 we kick off with a cleverly designed 'Woe, Ho, Ho' poster-style front all around as we revealed the true cost of the recession in East Cambs.
In 2010 we led on an urgent warning from police to parents about the dangers of social media as Facebook was becoming more and more popular.
In 2011 we helped police track down a wanted murderer after an elderly man was found dead in his home in the lead up to the New Year.
In 2012 was our special investigation into the collapse of a care agency with a number of staff members still owed money from their former boss.
In 2013 we got into the Christmas spirit as we lead with a feel-good story about five good causes in East Cambs all getting a share of some festive cash.
In 2014 we ran a follow-up article surrounding the Soham murders. John Elworthy ran with the headline 'Cops were bribed for Soham murder update'.
In 2015 we revealed a widow's grief after she was told there was 'no room in the cemetery' as she tried to fulfil her late husband's dying wish.
In 2016 we ran another cleverly designed front with two council leaders going head to head for the £70,000 a year Cambridgeshire mayor role.
In 2017 we lead on the explosive story of a recycling centre worker who came a bit too close to a marine flare which made its way onto the conveyor belt.
In 2018 was a heart-warming story about Santa bringing festive cheer to an inspirational two-year-old from Littleport who was recovering in hospital.
Finally in 2019 we ran with an in-depth piece on the flooding in Welney, including reports form the emergency services and locals living there.