Take a look back at our favourite Ely Standard front pages over the last decade

Take a look back at some of our favourite front pages from the Ely Standard between 2009 and 2019. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant

It's been a decade of hard and humorous news at the Ely Standard - take a look back at some of our favourite front page splashes.

The Ely Standard in 2009. The Ely Standard in 2009.

In 2009 we kick off with a cleverly designed 'Woe, Ho, Ho' poster-style front all around as we revealed the true cost of the recession in East Cambs.

The Ely Standard in 2010. The Ely Standard in 2010.

In 2010 we led on an urgent warning from police to parents about the dangers of social media as Facebook was becoming more and more popular.

The Ely Standard in 2011. The Ely Standard in 2011.

In 2011 we helped police track down a wanted murderer after an elderly man was found dead in his home in the lead up to the New Year.

The Ely Standard in 2012. The Ely Standard in 2012.

In 2012 was our special investigation into the collapse of a care agency with a number of staff members still owed money from their former boss.

The Ely Standard in 2013. The Ely Standard in 2013.

In 2013 we got into the Christmas spirit as we lead with a feel-good story about five good causes in East Cambs all getting a share of some festive cash.

The Ely Standard in 2014. The Ely Standard in 2014.

In 2014 we ran a follow-up article surrounding the Soham murders. John Elworthy ran with the headline 'Cops were bribed for Soham murder update'.

The Ely Standard in 2015. The Ely Standard in 2015.

In 2015 we revealed a widow's grief after she was told there was 'no room in the cemetery' as she tried to fulfil her late husband's dying wish.

The Ely Standard in 2016. The Ely Standard in 2016.

In 2016 we ran another cleverly designed front with two council leaders going head to head for the £70,000 a year Cambridgeshire mayor role.

The Ely Standard in 2017. The Ely Standard in 2017.

In 2017 we lead on the explosive story of a recycling centre worker who came a bit too close to a marine flare which made its way onto the conveyor belt.

The Ely Standard in 2018. The Ely Standard in 2018.

In 2018 was a heart-warming story about Santa bringing festive cheer to an inspirational two-year-old from Littleport who was recovering in hospital.

The Ely Standard in 2019. The Ely Standard in 2019.

Finally in 2019 we ran with an in-depth piece on the flooding in Welney, including reports form the emergency services and locals living there.