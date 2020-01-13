Advanced search

Man 'in his 60s' dies after being struck by train in Littleport

PUBLISHED: 16:46 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 13 January 2020

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

A man, believed to be aged in his 60s, has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport.

The man was found on the tracks on Wednesday, January 8 at around 1pm by the British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Shortly before 1.20pm officers were called to the railway close to Littleport following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

One Littleport resident has taken to social media in a bid to identify the man involved after police were spotted making door to door enquiries.

They said: "Following the very sad fatality, the police are unfortunately still trying to identify the individual and are now making door to door missing person enquires.

"The police confirmed that the person is a male, most probably in his 60s.

"I'm posting this because if you have a friend, family member or neighbour in the area, who fits this profile and perhaps lives alone, it may be an idea to check in if you haven't seen or heard from them in a few days.

"It's desperately sad when these things happen, but not to be able to identify someone is tragic. Hopefully we can help."

