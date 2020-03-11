Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Deanta UK Ltd of 400 Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 3NW is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at 400 Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 3NW.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Deanta UK Ltd of 400 Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 3NW is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at 400 Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 3NW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Rise of online banking and fall of in-store customers to blame for closure of Ely high street HSBC branch

Ely branch of HSBC at Butter Market next to High Street will close on July 31, the financial company has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

£650m likely cost of rail improvements at Ely as new report reveals capacity 127 train movements a day has been reached

Ely rail station could be much busier throughout the day if extra trains stop there. But a new report reveals the costs involved in improving Ely station and Ely North. Photo: Harry Rutter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Rise of online banking and fall of in-store customers to blame for closure of Ely high street HSBC branch

Ely branch of HSBC at Butter Market next to High Street will close on July 31, the financial company has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

£650m likely cost of rail improvements at Ely as new report reveals capacity 127 train movements a day has been reached

Ely rail station could be much busier throughout the day if extra trains stop there. But a new report reveals the costs involved in improving Ely station and Ely North. Photo: Harry Rutter

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police give deputy leader Roger Hickford all clear over farm tenancy but Cambridgeshire County Council still awaits own internal audit investigation

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's report into #farmgate, his acquisition of a county farms estate tenancy, Manor Farm, Girton. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ARCHANT

Coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of all local elections - and for acting police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire that’s a £71,400 bonus

Ray Bisby (right) who took over when Jason Ablewhite (left) was forced to stand down as police and crime commissioner will now stay on an extra year. . Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

New principal for Ely College announced as Richard Spencer steps up as executive principal

Simon Warburton (pictured) is the new principal at Ely College. Picture: Supplied

Cambridgeshire football clubs forced out of action but it’s business as usual for some despite coronavirus pandemic

Football clubs across Cambridgeshire have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

You’ve got a friend in me: Long-time friends take on cycle challenge for worthwhile cause

Ollie Wright along with friend Katie will cycle from Ely to Downham Market in aid of charity Safe Soulmates. Pictures: SAFE SOULMATES/JUSTGIVING
Drive 24