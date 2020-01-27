Deadline approaches for residents to share net zero carbon emission ideas

Call for East Cambridgeshire residents to share net zero carbon emissions ideas. Picture: ECDC Archant

Residents are being urged to submit their ideas on how East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) can reach net zero carbon by 2050.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In October last year, members voted to declare a climate emergency, and in doing so, joined more than 200 other councils across the UK pledging to take action.

ECDC launched an ideas forum where residents could submit their own ideas for the council to consider.

Suggestions sent in by January 31 will be considered in ECDC's environment and climate change strategy and action plan which will be discussed at the operational services committee in April.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, said: "We take our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 very seriously and are committed to safeguarding our environment for future generations.

"The ideas forum has not only allowed us to gather suggestions for our action plan but has allowed us to engage with residents and hear their thoughts on what we can do as their local authority.

"Everybody has a role to play in reducing carbon emissions and we are keen to play our part."

ECDC have already made commitments to work towards their goal including a review of management of pesticides and grass cutting on the district's open spaces.

Residents can submit their ideas by visiting www.eastcambs.gov.uk/climatechange, emailing climatechange@eastcambs.gov.uk or by calling the customer services team on 01353 665555.