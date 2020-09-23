East Cambs charity granted planning permission for nine ‘purpose-built’ bungalows

A 3D render of the bungalows to be built by The Thomas Parsons Charity for residents on Deacons Lane in Ely. Picture: Cheffins Archant

Planning permission for nine “purpose-built” bungalows for an east Cambs charity has had the green light and will be completed by next year.

The build is set for completion by autumn 2021 and the finished product will replace the current charitable housing at Thomas Parsons Square in Ely.

This will mean The Thomas Parsons Charity residents will move to the new site at Deacons Lane, also in the city, following a decision by governors.

They deemed that, because of its Grade II listed status, sufficient adaptions to Thomas Parsons Square could not be made.

Bosses say that Thomas Parsons Square will be retained and a decision on its future use will be “made in due course”.

David Brand, chairman, of the Thomas Parsons Charity, said: “The governors all felt that building new almhouses that were specifically designed for older people would greatly benefit residents.

“The fact is, we could not do that with Thomas Parsons Square because of the constraints of the building having listed status.

“The residents needs are of paramount concern to the governors of Thomas Parsons Charity and we look forward to welcoming the residents at the almhouses once they have been built.”

To remain in almhouses, residents must demonstrate they can live independently, and the new bungalows have been designed with that in mind.

They have step free access, convenient internal layouts and high levels of insulation.

The almhouses will also come with digital and satellite TV, broadband connection and storage for electric chairs and buggies with charging points.

Jonathan Stiff, director at Cheffins which manages the properties, said: “The move to Deacons Lane will help to ensure that residents of the almhouses have accommodation which is fit-for-purpose.

“They allow every person to have as much independence as possible.

“Thomas Parsons Square will continue to be owned by the charity and will remain a feature in Ely city life.

“The charity intends to make the move as easy as possible for residents with removal costs paid by the charity, the provision of a parking space for each house, all new white goods to be fitted and supplied and regular communication with every resident on the progress of the build of the new properties.”