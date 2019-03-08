‘When I saw Elsa I fell in love’ Disabled Tibetan Mastif, dumped on the side of the road in China, is coming to the UK thanks to Newmarket dog rescue team

Elsa the Tibetan Mastif is on a journey to recovery after she was rescued by De Randall of the Edward Foundation, Newmarket, and The Little Adoption Shop. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: DE RANDALL Archant

An animal lover, who works as the housekeeper at a Newmarket stud, has rescued more than 1,000 bull dogs since setting up a charity from her Soham home eight years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elsa the disabled Tibetan Mastif was found dumped, paralysed, at the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: De Randal Elsa the disabled Tibetan Mastif was found dumped, paralysed, at the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: De Randal

De Randall has rescued 1,140 bull dogs from appalling conditions across the UK and as far away as China, then funded their vet bills and found them new lives in happy homes.

What started as a small idea has turned into an international network called the Edward Foundation, with her own team of 300 volunteers across the UK and now involves rescuing bull dogs from Beijing where she says the cruelty is unimaginable.

De, housekeeper at Lanwades, is on a rescue mission but also sends a strong message to anyone considering buying a bull dog puppy.

“Please check who you are buying from and please consider adopting a rescue animal who needs a loving home,” she said.

Elsa before and after. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing wiht paralysed back legs. She is under the care of Newmarket's Edward Foundation and The Litttle Adoption Shop where she is on her journey to recovery After threee monssh in quarrantine she will be flown to the UK for rehoming. Picture: De Randall Elsa before and after. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing wiht paralysed back legs. She is under the care of Newmarket's Edward Foundation and The Litttle Adoption Shop where she is on her journey to recovery After threee monssh in quarrantine she will be flown to the UK for rehoming. Picture: De Randall

De started in 2011 when she was part of a bull dog chat forum in 2011 and thought it would be a good idea to help rescue a dog called Edward.

“That bright idea grew, but I never knew it would get this big,” she said.

“I’ve seen some terrible things over the years. Horrible cruel treatment of dogs but I’ve had to learn to toughen up.

“What use am I, if I am a crying wreck?

Elsa the Tibetan Mastif is on a journey to recovery after she was rescued by De Randall of the Edward Foundation, Newmarket, and The Little Adoption Shop. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: DE RANDALL Elsa the Tibetan Mastif is on a journey to recovery after she was rescued by De Randall of the Edward Foundation, Newmarket, and The Little Adoption Shop. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: DE RANDALL

“It is heart breaking, but also coupled with the joy of knowing I’ve given that dog a new start in life, with a wonderful family.”

She set up her charity, Edward Foundation, in honour of her first bull dog rescued and spends hours, in between her day job, taking calls, answering Facebook messages and coordinating the rescue and care for the animal breed she loves, including sorting payment of the vet bills.

“In 2017/18 my vet bills topped £111,000,” she said.

“All dogs are nursed back to health, neutered and chipped. We get a lot of support from brilliant vets and generous donations.”

Elsa the Tibetan Mastif is on a journey to recovery after she was rescued by De Randall of the Edward Foundation, Newmarket, and The Little Adoption Shop. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: DE RANDALL Elsa the Tibetan Mastif is on a journey to recovery after she was rescued by De Randall of the Edward Foundation, Newmarket, and The Little Adoption Shop. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: DE RANDALL

Her latest mission has seen her rescue eight bull dogs from China plus a disabled Tibetan Mastif called Elsa who she fell in love with.

“Elsa’s back legs do not work at all. She has a special wheel device to help her get around. She was found dumped in a dreadful state at the side of the road.

“In China they wont put a dog to sleep even if their suffering is extreme. I saw Elsa and fell in love.

“She is 55kg of pure gorgeous and loving natured dog. Tibetan Mastifs are considered the most expensive in the world. She is only around two years old so I’ve no idea how this has happened to her.

De Randall with her first bull dog rescue, Edward after whom she named her charity, the Edward Foundation. Picture: DE RANDALL De Randall with her first bull dog rescue, Edward after whom she named her charity, the Edward Foundation. Picture: DE RANDALL

“She will stay in quarantine for three months and will then be flown to Paris where we’ll collect her and take her to her foster home to prepare for her new life.”

The Chinese dogs are rescued with the help of American rescue, The Little Adoption Shop, while she also deals with other bull dogs rescues around the globe.

“The happiness of giving dogs a wonderful new life is priceless,” De said.

• To find out more about the Edward Foundation visit the web site. They are always looking for more volunteers and fund raisers.

Lemmy the bull dog before and aftere being rescued by the Edward Foundation.Picture: DE RANDALL Lemmy the bull dog before and aftere being rescued by the Edward Foundation.Picture: DE RANDALL

Lemmy the bull dog was rescued by the Edward Foundation. Picture: DE RANDALL Lemmy the bull dog was rescued by the Edward Foundation. Picture: DE RANDALL