A day to remember is planned next month (June 5) in memory of a 23-year-old motorbike lover who died in a crash in East Cambridgeshire on April 16.

Patryk Wojtowicz of Westdrive Gardens, Soham, was travelling from Ely to Soham just after 4pm when he was involved in a crash on the A142 with a silver Seat Altea and a black Ford S-Max.

A public GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Patryk with the aim of raising £3,500 to help his family with funeral costs.

So far, £4,080 has been raised.

Now, family and friends of Patryk’s have chosen to mark his life on June 5 “in a way he would have loved” and they’ve agreed that anyone who would like to join them, can.

The day, named ‘Remembering Patryk’ will be held at The College in Downham Road, Ely from 10am until 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “As some of you may be aware, a legend to us that is Patryk Wojtowicz tragically passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday April 16.

“As you can imagine, we are all devastated by this news and we would like to celebrate his life and preserve his memory in a way he would have loved.”

The day to remember will include refreshments, a memorable display stand of Patryk, music including some of Patryk’s favourite songs, ROSPA, Blood Bikers and a memorial road ride is planned for 3pm.

For anyone interested, the planned route will start at The College via the A10 through Stretham, Wicken and Soham, returning down the A142 back towards Ely via Patryk’s memorial.

“We will give him some red lines and make the sound he loved to hear,” said the spokesperson.

“The route could possibly change depending on numbers and road conditions, but we will keep you updated.”

The Road Policing Unit and Air Ambulance Service will also be present on the day for individuals to make donations on behalf of the support they provide to both bikers and the general public.

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to seeing you there; let's do this for Patryk, forever in our hearts and forever a biker.”

If you are interested in attending the day to remember, you can find out more information on the ‘Remembering Patryk’ Facebook page.