Ely day nursery and preschool reopens after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 August 2020

An Ely day nursery and preschool has re-opened following the lockdown.

Bright Horizons in Angel Drove says it is delighted to re-open Ely Day Nursery and Preschool following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome back our nursery families and see their children again,” said nursery manager Jess Knowles.

“Our facilities at the nursery, and our enhanced health and hygiene practices, mean we can provide children with a safe and caring place to play and learn.

“I’m very proud of all of the staff for how they’ve each responded to our new ways of working to help keep the children and themselves safe.”

The nursery’s facilities enable safe social distancing to be maintained and Bright Horizons has detailed plans in place to minimise infection.

The nursery -whose last Ofsted report rated it outstanding on every count – says it will provide parents with specific details regarding drop off and collection procedures to ensure a safe and smooth transition back to nursery for all families.

