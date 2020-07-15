What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that
PUBLISHED: 12:13 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 15 July 2020
Archant
A quirky video of a man filming outside a Cambridgeshire police station has gone viral– with nearly 30,000 views in a day.
“You’re killing me with questions” says the cameraman who tells one officer his name is AB.
The filming took place outside Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, and seems to follow a growing trend first began in America where YouTubers have filmed outside public buildings.
The pattern is similar in this video from Cambridge where the YouTuber insists on exercising his right to film from a public highway whilst officials – in this instance police officers – challenge unsuccessfully to find out his motives.
“You from Cambridge?” asks the first officer on the scene.
“No, no, no” says the YouTuber without offering further explanation.
“I’m asking questions because you’re outside a police station,” says the officer.
AB asks him at one point: “Haven’t you got a job to do?”
To which the police officer replies: “You are my job at the moment.”
Through the next 20 minutes or so of the film we see the first officer joined by a second and then by a third and then a fourth.
“You’re putting us at risk,” says one of the officers.
“How?” says the YouTuber.
“You can’t film police as they go in and out,” says the officer, explaining that the YouTuber is jeopardising everyone’s safety.
The conversations become slightly surreal but there is a twist to the video when towards the end a passing cyclist confronts the YouTuber.
