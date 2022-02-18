Video

Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, brings her ‘Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t’ tour to Cambridge and Peterborough this autumn. - Credit: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Dawn French will tell “buttock-clenching embarrassing stories” when she performs in Cambridge and Peterborough this autumn.

The 64-year-old actress and comedian will tour her new live show, titled Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t, across the UK from September.

Starting at Peterborough’s New Theatre on September 15, she will then visit 20 regional venues including the Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 1.

French, best known for starring in The Vicar Of Dibley and sketch series French And Saunders, explained the meaning behind the tour’s explicit title.

She said: “This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life."

Written by French, the show is directed by Michael Grandage, former artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse in London and Sheffield Theatres.

He previously worked with French on her 2014 show Thirty Million Minutes.

Tickets are available at: www.dawnfrenchontour.com/