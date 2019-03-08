David Learner shares story of his life with Ely Inner Wheel group

David Learner, an actor who used to run Mr Simms Olde Sweete Shoppe, was the guest speaker at the Inner Wheel Club’s March meeting.

He spoke about his “very varied career; when I was young I realised I could make people laugh and decided that I should be an actor.

“My first venture on the stage was at school in the nativity play but as it was a boys-only school somebody had to play the part of the Virgin Mary, and yes, I was chosen.

“When older I applied for a place at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). At interview I chose to quote a speech from Julius Caesar which, when the audience was asked if they would like to hear it, received a resounding ‘yes’.

“I then spent many years travelling around the country appearing in theatres and on the radio.

“For five years I ran the ‘Mr Sims sweet shop in Ely High Street but it was closed due to lack of footfall.”

Ely Inner Wheel president Julia Smith presented David Learner with a cheque for his favourite charity, The Woodland Trust.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7pm. For more information call Joy on 01353 663525.