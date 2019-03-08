Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

David Learner shares story of his life with Ely Inner Wheel group

PUBLISHED: 07:07 03 April 2019

David Learner, a former actor who used to run Mr Simms Olde Sweete Shoppe, was the guest speaker at the Ely Inner Wheel Club's March meeting.

David Learner, a former actor who used to run Mr Simms Olde Sweete Shoppe, was the guest speaker at the Ely Inner Wheel Club's March meeting.

Archant

David Learner, an actor who used to run Mr Simms Olde Sweete Shoppe, was the guest speaker at the Inner Wheel Club’s March meeting.

He spoke about his “very varied career; when I was young I realised I could make people laugh and decided that I should be an actor.

“My first venture on the stage was at school in the nativity play but as it was a boys-only school somebody had to play the part of the Virgin Mary, and yes, I was chosen.

“When older I applied for a place at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). At interview I chose to quote a speech from Julius Caesar which, when the audience was asked if they would like to hear it, received a resounding ‘yes’.

“I then spent many years travelling around the country appearing in theatres and on the radio.

“For five years I ran the ‘Mr Sims sweet shop in Ely High Street but it was closed due to lack of footfall.”

Ely Inner Wheel president Julia Smith presented David Learner with a cheque for his favourite charity, The Woodland Trust.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7pm. For more information call Joy on 01353 663525.

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

David Learner shares story of his life with Ely Inner Wheel group

David Learner, a former actor who used to run Mr Simms Olde Sweete Shoppe, was the guest speaker at the Ely Inner Wheel Club's March meeting.

HRH Princess Anne meets apprentices during visit to Fordham sport science laboratory LGC

HRH Princess Anne on a royal visit to LGC’s recently-expanded laboratories site in Fordham. She was was given a tour and met with scientists and apprentices. Picture: LGC.

Magician Alfie McCreadie impresses with tricks at charity gig away from home

Alfie McCreadie features in charity magic in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Top of the fundraising leader board for Ely Fire Station in National Car Wash League for charity

The Ely team - This is how our firefighters got on during The Fire Fighters Charity National Car Wash League. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Ely Business Awards 2019: Introducing our new Supporting Young People Award

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists