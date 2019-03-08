Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary
PUBLISHED: 11:07 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 07 August 2019
Archant
A Littleport man is due in court to be charged with numerous offences, including burglary.
David Harley, 52, of Friar's Place, will be charged in connection with a burglary that took place on June 7 on Wisbech Road, Littleport.
Other charges relate to possession of a knife, theft from a shop, driving without insurance and failing to stop.
Harley is expected to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today.