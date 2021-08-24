‘Brilliant day’ at memorial cricket match for Sutton clubman
A memorial cricket match was held on Sunday (August 22) to honour a popular village clubman.
David Gibbs was captain, groundsman and chairman at Sutton Cricket Club, and encouraged younger players to join the club through a coaching programme.
David died aged 79 last year.
The memorial match between a David Gibbs Memorial X1 and a Presidents X1 took place at the club on Station Road.
Members of the local community turned out to honour David.
One person said: “Brilliant to see everyone and be back on the cricket field that I grew up on and loved so dearly.”
“Well done to everyone for organising such a great event.”
Another said: “David would’ve loved it.”
“So glad the weather turned out nice,” added another.
A bench was donated to Sutton Cricket Club in memory of David and funds raised from the day will go to the British Lung Foundation.