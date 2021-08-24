Published: 2:39 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM August 24, 2021

Members of the local community turned out to honour David Gibbs (pictured left) a popular village clubman from Sutton Cricket Club. - Credit: Supplied / Sutton Cricket Club

A memorial cricket match was held on Sunday (August 22) to honour a popular village clubman.

David Gibbs was captain, groundsman and chairman at Sutton Cricket Club, and encouraged younger players to join the club through a coaching programme.

David died aged 79 last year.

The memorial match between a David Gibbs Memorial X1 and a Presidents X1 took place at the club on Station Road.

The memorial match between a David Gibbs Memorial X1 and a Presidents X1 took place at Sutton Cricket Club on Station Road. - Credit: Steve Wells / Sutton Cricket Club

The memorial match between a David Gibbs Memorial X1 and a Presidents X1 took place at Sutton Cricket Club on Station Road. - Credit: Steve Wells / Sutton Cricket Club

The memorial match between a David Gibbs Memorial X1 and a Presidents X1 took place at Sutton Cricket Club on Station Road. - Credit: Steve Wells / Sutton Cricket Club

Members of the local community turned out to honour David.

One person said: “Brilliant to see everyone and be back on the cricket field that I grew up on and loved so dearly.”

You may also want to watch:

“Well done to everyone for organising such a great event.”

A bench was donated to Sutton Cricket Club in memory of David Gibbs. - Credit: Steve Wells / Sutton Cricket Club

Another said: “David would’ve loved it.”

“So glad the weather turned out nice,” added another.

A bench was donated to Sutton Cricket Club in memory of David and funds raised from the day will go to the British Lung Foundation.