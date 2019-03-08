Advanced search

Ellgia Recycling in Ely appoints new head of marketing and business development

PUBLISHED: 10:46 07 September 2019

Ely-based Ellgia Recycling have appointed David Chamberlain as their new head of marketing and new business development.

Ely-based Ellgia Recycling have appointed David Chamberlain as their new head of marketing and new business development.

Ely-based Ellgia Recycling have appointed David Chamberlain as their new head of marketing and new business development.

David, whose own business Origin8 Limited has been running for the past 23 years, said: ""Having had the opportunity to work on a consultancy basis for Ellgia over the past 12 months, in developing its brand recognition and building new business partnerships I'm excited to now be joining the business in a full-time capacity.

"What the last 12 months have demonstrated to me is that Ellgia as a business will not accept second best, the attitude and aptitude to grow the business from top to bottom is of a business much bigger than it currently is.

"The challenge for me is to make sure that we reach the heights we aspire to and I'm very much looking forward to meeting that challenge head on."

Jack Lavington, operations director, said: ""David has a wealth of experience in marketing, design and digital/social media platforms. We are delighted that he has decided to join Ellgia on a permanent basis and look forward to him continuing the fantastic work that he and the rest of the team have already delivered."

