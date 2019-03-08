Award for Ely design and technology teacher

David Bausor, lead practitioner of technology at Ely College (centre) pictured with Lesley Morris, chairman of the Design and Technology Association and Tony Ryan, chief executive of the Design and Technology Association. Picture: DEBBIE WOODBRIDGE. Archant

An Ely design and technology teacher has won an award for innovation and creativity.

David Bausor, lead practitioner of technology at Ely College, was presented with the award at the 19th Design and Technology Association Excellence Awards for his outstanding contribution.

Tony Ryan, chief executive of the Design and Technology Association, who organised the awards, said: “Dave is to be congratulated on his well-deserved award, and celebrated for going above and beyond what might be expected in his contributions to supporting the subject of design and technology.

“We know that employers across the advanced manufacturing and creative industries are already concerned about the real shortage of engineers and designers and we need more people like Dave Bausor and his team to inspire future generations.”

Ely College principal Richard Spencer said: “David has been with Ely College for over five years and his enthusiasm for teaching and sharing good practice is commendable.

“This is fantastic for Dave, and fantastic for us to have colleagues recognised at a national level for their work and expertise.”