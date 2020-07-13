Motorcyclist who sped off during police pursuit swerved into oncoming traffic to evade officers

Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A motorcyclist who sped off from police during a pursuit in Fordham swerved into oncoming traffic to evade officers.

Police attempted to stop the biker’s Honda GLR 125 motorcycle on Mildenhall Road at about 11.55am on Thursday July 9.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the car in the area, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident number 125 of July 9.