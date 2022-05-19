Darren Fitch (pictured) is raising money for the neonatal intensive care unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital. He's created his own car wax infused with natural beeswax, with all proceeds going to the hospital. - Credit: Darren Fitch

A man from Fordham is fundraising for the neonatal intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital as he believes if it wasn’t for them, he “possibly wouldn’t be here today.”

Darren Fitch, 32, was born six weeks early at a very low birth weight and spent a month in NICU.

He knew that fundraising for the unit was something he really wanted to try and do in his lifetime.

Just over a month ago, he started selling car wax infused with natural beeswax, and so far, has raised £400 for the charity.

“When I was younger my dad had a few beehives and I was always fascinated by them,” said Darren.

“About five years ago, my mum brought him a new hive and after a while more and more hives appeared so together, we started to rescue the swamped bees from the sides of buildings and chimneys.”

Darren Fitch (pictured) has been selling car wax infused with natural beeswax to raise money for Addenbrooke's Hospital. - Credit: Darren Fitch

Darren Fitch (pictured) reviewing products for his detailing YouTube Channel The HairyHousewife. - Credit: Darren Fitch

As well as the hobby he created with his dad, Darren started a YouTube channel called ‘The Hairy HouseWife’ where he reviews different products and brands.

One of these was Idetail pro, owned by a man from Scotland named Johnny Leitch.

“I’d reviewed a few products for Jonny last year and was blown away by how good they were for a start-up company,” said Darren.

“I mentioned I kept bees so sent him some honey and natural wax for him to work with and, after an hour-long phone call, we decided on making a car wax together for charity - in my case, this was NICU at Cambridge.”

He added: “I came up with the wax name ‘Bee Waxy’ and the scent for the it (lemongrass oil), Jonny supplied the label design and created the wax, and after months of planning we were ready to launch.”

The waxes went on sale on Jonny’s website and Darren set up a JustGiving page where every penny made from selling the wax would be added.

“The waxes were on sale for 28 days so nearly a month; they sold very quickly and were well received by those who had purchased,” he said.

“We are keeping the JustGiving page going until the end of June encase anyone else would like to donate money to this amazing cause.”

You can donate to Darren’s JustGiving page and view his YouTube channel by following this link: https://linktr.ee/TheHairyHouseWife

Darren Fitch (pictured) believes if it wasn't for the neonatal intensive care unit at Addenbrookes Hospital, he "possibly wouldn't be here today." - Credit: Darren Fitch



