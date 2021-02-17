News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hospital fundraiser set up in memory of firefighter Danny Granger

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:20 PM February 17, 2021   
More than £2,800 has been raised for Addenbrooke’s Hospital in memory of the late Cottenham firefighter Danny Granger.  

An online Addenbrooke’s Hospital fundraiser in memory of Cambridgeshire firefighter Danny Granger has already doubled its target.  

The GoFundMe page, organised by Mr Granger’s Cottenham Fire Station colleague and close friend Matt Scruby, was set up to buy iPads for the hospital.  

The current total is already over £2,800, smashing the modest £1,200 target needed to purchase the tablet computers for the intensive care unit.  

Mr Scruby said: “Danny received the best care at Addenbrookes intensive care unit. The doctors and nurses were amazing and so compassionate.  

“The current restrictions in place due to Covid mean that families cannot visit loved ones in the hospital so they had to reply on the nurses video-calling so they could see and speak to them.  

“However the hospital struggles with enough iPads so nurses were kindly using their own phones. 

“Danny’s mother and sister would like to raise enough money to buy several iPads for the hospital to help others see and speak to patients in the unit.  

“Danny was always doing things for other people and we think he would feel really proud to know that he will be continuing to help others in this way.” 

Mr Granger died in hospital earlier last week aged 52 following a four-week battle with Covid-19.

To make a donation, visit: gofund.me/4c900e7f 

