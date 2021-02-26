Published: 4:18 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM February 26, 2021

Soham-based career mentor Danielle Mills is celebrating 15 years in business by taking on a 100K charity run for Breast Cancer Now. - Credit: DANIELLE MILLS

A Soham-based career mentor is celebrating 15 years in business by taking on a 100K charity run throughout next month.

Danielle Mills, who runs HotSeat Recruitment, is preparing for the challenge to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

The 42-year-old made the decision to take on the challenge after lockdown left her feeling lost and unmotivated.

Having recently completed the Couch to 5K challenge, Danielle felt that she needed something to boost her wellbeing.

It will also help her to celebrate a milestone in her business life while raising "some much-needed funds for an amazing cause in the process".

Danielle said: "The target has been set to raise £1,000 and is already over halfway towards being met – before the challenge has begun!"

