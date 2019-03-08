Drugs seized and 'dangerous driving' all in a night's work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

After completing stop and searches officers seized drugs from one person who is being investigated "with a strong positive outcome to be expected" said a police spokesman.

Later on into the evening officers challenged a man after following him into Littleport as he was driving in a dangerous manner.

When spoken to after exiting his vehicle, he made off as officers were exiting their vehicle. "Unfortunately for the suspect, officers have identified him and will be paying him a visit in the near future," added the spokesman.

"Officers will be conducting patrols in Littleport and the surrounding areas for the foreseeable future."

If members of the local community have any information they should call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report