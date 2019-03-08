Dance company bring 'breathtaking mess and mayhem' to Ely Market Place

Dance company 2Faced bring 'breathtaking mess and mayhem' to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

More than 700 people got moving and grooving to a dance extravaganza held in Ely Market Place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The 2Faced Dance Company performed 'Moon' in the square for shoppers and families to enjoy during half term on October 23.

The event formed part of Babylon Arts 'Leap into Dance' programme that showcases some of the best youth acts around the UK.

Moon follows the story of Jack as he meets the moon and together they embark on an amazing adventure.

Jack's world then comes to life with chalk, aerial hoop, breathtaking dance and a host of mess and mayhem.

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The dance and circus production featured spectacular acrobatics, storytelling, dance and puppetry.

The event was aimed at children aged three to nine years and their families.

There were two chances to see the dance performance that were free to attend.

Market traders were also on hand with hot drinks and tasty treats.

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch: