Advanced search

Dance company bring 'breathtaking mess and mayhem' to Ely Market Place

PUBLISHED: 19:11 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 28 October 2019

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring 'breathtaking mess and mayhem' to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

More than 700 people got moving and grooving to a dance extravaganza held in Ely Market Place.

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSEDance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The 2Faced Dance Company performed 'Moon' in the square for shoppers and families to enjoy during half term on October 23.

The event formed part of Babylon Arts 'Leap into Dance' programme that showcases some of the best youth acts around the UK.

Moon follows the story of Jack as he meets the moon and together they embark on an amazing adventure.

Jack's world then comes to life with chalk, aerial hoop, breathtaking dance and a host of mess and mayhem.

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSEDance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The dance and circus production featured spectacular acrobatics, storytelling, dance and puppetry.

The event was aimed at children aged three to nine years and their families.

There were two chances to see the dance performance that were free to attend.

Market traders were also on hand with hot drinks and tasty treats.

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSEDance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSEDance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSEDance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSEDance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Fireworks extravaganza at Isle of Ely Primary School to raise money for new opportunities for pupils

A fundraising fireworks extravaganza is set to sparkle at an Ely primary school this Friday (November 1). Picture: ARCHANT

‘When heroes help heroes’ – Alfie McCreadie dazzles crowds at magical charity evening in aid of friend

Schoolboy magician Alfie hosts sell-out charity show for Jay Davison. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Most Read

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Fireworks extravaganza at Isle of Ely Primary School to raise money for new opportunities for pupils

A fundraising fireworks extravaganza is set to sparkle at an Ely primary school this Friday (November 1). Picture: ARCHANT

‘When heroes help heroes’ – Alfie McCreadie dazzles crowds at magical charity evening in aid of friend

Schoolboy magician Alfie hosts sell-out charity show for Jay Davison. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dance company bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Tails wag at inspirational short story competition in Ely

Writers shared their tales about man’s best friend at a ‘pawsome’ short story competition in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Fireworks extravaganza at Isle of Ely Primary School to raise money for new opportunities for pupils

A fundraising fireworks extravaganza is set to sparkle at an Ely primary school this Friday (November 1). Picture: ARCHANT

‘When heroes help heroes’ – Alfie McCreadie dazzles crowds at magical charity evening in aid of friend

Schoolboy magician Alfie hosts sell-out charity show for Jay Davison. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Thousands raised for family of former Ely City footballer Toby Dawson after cancer diagnosis

Friends of former Ely City footballer Toby Dawson have raised almost £9,000 for him and his family after the father-of-three was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Picture: JUSTGIVING.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists